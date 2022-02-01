“Vlahovic? Great shot by Juve, upset the balance”

GLASGOW RANGERS, VAN BRONCKHORST WELCOMES RAMSEY: “GREAT TO HAVE TAKEN HIM” Juventus fans welcomed with some satisfaction the news of the sale of Aaron Ramsey, who was loaned to Glasgow Rangers. Across the Channel, however, the Welshman was received with great interest and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, former full-back and today … Juventus fans welcomed with some satisfaction the news of the sale of Aaron Ramsey, who was loaned to Glasgow Rangers. Across the Channel, however, the Welshman was received with great interest and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, former full-back and today … AC MILAN 0-0 JUVENTUS – SHADOW DYBALA, WHO HAS SEEN MORATA AND KEAN? RUGANI AND BENTANCUR THE BEST SZCZESNY 6.5 – Evening of ordinary administration, in the cold of the San Siro he is lucid to safely block the offensive sorties brought by Leao and Theo. DE SCIGLIO 6 – He is good at stemming the overflowing Leao, in the defensive phase he plays a clean and … SZCZESNY 6.5 – Evening of ordinary administration, in the cold of the San Siro he is lucid to safely block the offensive sorties brought by Leao and Theo. DE SCIGLIO 6 – He is good at stemming the overflowing Leao, in the defensive phase he plays a clean and … JUVENTUS U19, OMIC GOES KO: THE RELEASE ABOUT THE PLAYER’S INJURY Following the sprained trauma to his right ankle reported during the match against Torino, Ervin Omic was subjected to instrumental tests at the JMedical, which showed a capsule-ligament level involvement in the absence of … Following the sprained trauma to his right ankle reported during the match against Torino, Ervin Omic was subjected to instrumental tests at the JMedical, which showed a capsule-ligament level involvement in the absence of … LIVE TJ – WORKOUT IN PROGRESS. FIRST SESSION WITH THE COMPANIONS FOR ZAKARIA 17:04 – TRAINING IN PROGRESS – Juventus are on the pitch and are training for the match against Verona. In the field with the bianconeri there is also the new signing Denis Zakaria. Juventus, via Twitter, shared a video that portrays the pitch at … 17:04 – TRAINING IN PROGRESS – Juventus are on the pitch and are training for the match against Verona. In the field with the bianconeri there is also the new signing Denis Zakaria. Juventus, via Twitter, shared a video that portrays the pitch at …