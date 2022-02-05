Vlahovic has already conquered Juve

He hasn’t scored or debuted yet, but Dusan Vlahovic he has already conquered the Juventus world. The budgets will be made at the end of the season, but in the meantime, a week was enough for the 22-year-old Serbian bomber to make everyone understand, at Continassa, that his value goes beyond that engraved on the business card with which he presented himself: top scorer in Serie A thanks to 17 goals scored in mid-season with Fiorentina. Waiting for Sunday’s debut with Verona and the first goals, Vlahovic has already made it clear that he is the right man in the right place. And to be very Juventus. The mix of humility and determination, shown in the press conference, was not a play: Dusan is proving himself like this and in recent days executives, teammates and staff have been positively impressed. If the qualities of the Vlahovic-bomber were known, enough to push the club to a maxi investment of 70 million plus bonuses, the reaction of the Dusan-boy to the change and to the media tzunami following his sensational transfer was to be seen.
Respectful in the locker room, transformed into the field: Vlahovic conquering Juve
In a week, the former viola confirmed that he had a lot of football and a few crickets in his head. And above all not to behave like a star or a coach 70 million. Dusan entered the locker room on tiptoe and sat in the place indicated to him, next to Federico Bernardeschi. The new Juventus center forward is curious, but always very polite with the staff, companions and staff of the sports center. “It seems a De Ligta 22-year-old with the head of a 30-year-old “, they tell. Zero excesses, a lot of balance, a lot of hunger to arrive and a single point: take advantage of every moment of the day to improve yourself. When he’s not on the pitch, he’s in the gym. And viceversa. Vlahovic’s good manners, however, end at the entrance to the pitch. Because in training, both in exercises and in small games, DV7 is transformed.