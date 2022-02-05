Vlahovic has already conquered Juve

He hasn’t scored or debuted yet, but Dusan Vlahovic he has already conquered the Juventus world. The budgets will be made at the end of the season, but in the meantime, a week was enough for the 22-year-old Serbian bomber to make everyone understand, at Continassa, that his value goes beyond that engraved on the business card with which he presented himself: top scorer in Serie A thanks to 17 goals scored in mid-season with Fiorentina. Waiting for Sunday’s debut with Verona and the first goals, Vlahovic has already made it clear that he is the right man in the right place. And to be very Juventus. The mix of humility and determination, shown in the press conference, was not a play: Dusan is proving himself like this and in recent days executives, teammates and staff have been positively impressed. If the qualities of the Vlahovic-bomber were known, enough to push the club to a maxi investment of 70 million plus bonuses, the reaction of the Dusan-boy to the change and to the media tzunami following his sensational transfer was to be seen.