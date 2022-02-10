Vlahovic, hypothesis of violation of Covid isolation: reported by the ASL

TURIN – Reporting of the health authority to the judiciary for Dusan Vlahovic, in relation to his alleged violation of Covid isolation to go to Turin and undergo medical examinations before signing the contract with Juventus: “The prevention department of ASL Toscana centro, by virtue of the regulations on violation of domicile in the event of a positive outcome and on unauthorized movements, he made a report to the judicial authority which will make the appropriate investigations“explained, responding to a question in the Regional Council, the councilor for health of the Tuscany Region, Simone Bezzini .

Check on the necessary documentation

Vlahovic had been found positive for Covid a few days before the medical examinations, when he was still at Fiorentina. The Serbian striker was asymptomatic and vaccinated with three doses. It is unclear if he had already observed the whole prescribed isolation period when he went to Turin. “The story – Bezzini points out – is not followed directly by the Region but by the ASL Toscana Centro which, having learned from the media the news of Vlahovic’s presence in Turin in a period in which he should have been in isolation due to positivity, carried out checks to understand if requests had arrived for request the transfer of the place to carry out the isolation. These checks revealed that instances of this nature would not seem to have arrived at ASL“. The Tuscan commissioner then added that the information relating to this case “they relate to activities of the judicial authority and are of a health nature, so we must respect privacy”, and it will therefore be a task “of the judicial authorities to definitively ascertain the facts“.