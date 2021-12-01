Vlahovic in goal in Fiorentina’s success. Atalanta driven by Pasalic

Gasperini’s Atalanta overwhelms Venice 4-0 thanks to Mario Pasalic’s hat-trick and Koopmeiners’ goal. Two goals in time by Gasperini’s men, momentarily at -4 from the top occupied by Napoli. Ninth victory of the season for the orobics, the fourth in a row. Fiorentina, on the other hand, overcomes Sampdoria by a comeback. Gabbiadini brings the Sampdoria forward, then the Viola react and in succession the goals from Callejon, Vlahovic and Sottil arrive. The Tuscans thus rise to 24 points while the Ligurians remain stationary at 15, interrupting the positive streak of two consecutive victories

Serie A, the standings Super Pasalic leads Atalanta Venezia starts strong and creates the first chance after 20 seconds with a long-range shot by Busio smanacciato for a corner by Musso. Atalanta, however, found the advantage in the 7th minute. Ilicic pocketed for Pasalic who concluded with first intention by making the 1-0. At 12 ‘the Goddess strikes again with the Croatian midfielder who beats Romero after a triangle with Muriel. At 21 ‘stop on the chest and Henry’s immediate conclusion but Musso makes an excellent guard again. At 43 ‘Pezzella returns to the right and shoots but Romero manages to block in two halves. Venezia immediately becomes dangerous at the opening of the second half with Crnigoj but Musso responds again present. At 51 ‘Ilicic’s filter for Pasalic but the goalkeeper of Venezia denies the hat-trick to the Croatian midfielder. Three minutes later Hateboer came close to scoring 3-0 but his winger shot was deflected for a corner. At 57 ‘it is Koopmeiners who scores the trio and the first goal in Serie A with a nice low shot from the left. Two minutes later Peretz, just entered, makes himself dangerous with a header that ends slightly high. At 62 ‘Pasalic tries to return the favor with Muriel but the Colombian, alone in front of Romero, hits the post. Five minutes later the Goddess drops poker thanks to Mario Pasalic’s third goal of the evening.

Atalanta-Venezia 4-0: match report and statistics Fiorentina comeback against Sampdoria First chance for Fiorentina in the 5 ‘with a free kick from Biraghi that ends slightly high. Five minutes later Bonaventura serves Vlahovic with a heel. The Serbian striker tries the long-range shot but Audero saves in two halves. At 15 ‘Sampdoria passes thanks to a header from Gabbiadini on an assist from Candreva. At 23 ‘the hosts find a draw. Cross in the middle of Sottil, Callejon arrives at the far post who beats Audero making the 1-1. Nine minutes later Fiorentina overturned the game thanks to the twelfth league goal by Dusan Vlahovic who overtook the Sampdoria goalkeeper with a header. At 40 ‘Bonaventura tries with a left from the edge but the conclusion is central and saved by Audero. At the end of the first half it is Sottil who signs the trio with the goal unguarded following a shot by Bonaventura soiled by the Sampdoria rearguard. At 58 ‘close to the Gabbiadini brace with a volley rejected for a corner by Terracciano. Immediately after Fiorentina’s counterattack with Sottil who presents himself in front of Audero kicking, however, to the side. At 62 ‘Martinez Quarta makes a bad free on the development of a corner, touching his own goal. In the final Candreva tries to reopen the game but Terracciano blocks the way to the former Inter and Lazio.