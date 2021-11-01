Vlahovic in January, Juventus ‘sacrifice’ Allegri’s protégé

Juventus are looking for goals on the market and are working to bring Vlahovic to Turin in January: to do so they are willing to sacrifice Allegri’s protégé

Among the many problems that emerged at this start of the championship, a bitter truth stands out: the Juventus does not score. The attack is becoming a serious problem and the 15 goals scored in 11 league games are a plastic demonstration of this.

Maximilian Merry, who has decided to take the team into retreat until Saturday, must find a formula to increase the Juventus’ attacking danger and put the forwards in a position to score more. The belief, however, that goals are missing in the legs of Juventus’ attackers. That’s why the company could force their hand and try to bring Dusan Vlahovic in Turin already in the January market.

Juventus transfer market, work for Vlahovic in January | The sale of McKennie is the key

There Juventus look for goals and Dusan Vlahovic responds with a hat-trick against the Spice, as a smoke signal for the Juventus management: the solution to the offensive problems costs 60 million euros. According to what was reported by ‘Tuttosport’, Juve would be working to get their hands on the Serbian striker already in the January market: to do so, however, excellent sales are needed.

Being able to satisfy the request of the Fiorentina it will not be easy and, considering the player’s performance, asking for discounts will be impossible. Federico Cherubs he knows there are no funds to deliver 60 million to Commisso, but at least one heavy sale will be needed. Favorite from Merry and the management for a possible departure is always Aaron Ramsey, but the constant injuries affect its palatability and it is unlikely that offers will arrive. And, then, the most suitable for the sale could be Weston McKennie.

Still according to the Piedmontese newspaper, Juventus could sell the Livorno coach’s protégé. Allegri would be satisfied with what the American is showing, author of the bianconeri’s last two goals, and is convinced that McKennie can arrive in double figures. However, his latest goals and his offensive propensity make the American the most salable profile within the squad: McKennie’s sacrifice, therefore, may be necessary to have Vlahovic suffered. In midfield, however, the hottest name is that of Axel Witsel: the Belgian is about to expire his contract and could give strength and dynamism to Allegri’s median. In any case, assignments are needed first.