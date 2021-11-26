Vlahovic in the Milan locker room: the background with Ibrahimovic

Vlahovic talks about how special it is for him to face Milan and reveals a background on Ibrahimovic.

There is no doubt that Dusan Vlahovic is one of the best talents in Serie A today. A center-forward capable of finding the way to score with continuity and who has the potential to become a champion in his role.

The Serbian striker has a contract expiring in June 2023 with Fiorentina and does not want to renew. By next summer he will leave Florence and there are many important teams that have put him in their sights. The fans of the Milan they dream of it, but Rocco Commisso asks for a lot of money for the sale of the card and the operation is decidedly complicated.

Vlahovic on Milan and Ibrahimovic

Vlahovic at telegraf.rs he had the opportunity to talk about Milan as an opposing team, which among other things he has recently beaten thanks to his brace: «The match against Milan was a dream, but what happened is now forgotten and what matters most is what needs to come. I try not to follow the media, I have to train even harder and continue like this. Every game with Milan is special for me because Ibrahimovic is there“.

The Fiorentina striker has an immense esteem for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with whom he spoke in Florence in the last championship match: “On Saturday I scored my first goals against Milan and won for the first time against the Rossoneri. I don’t feel like Ibrahimovic’s heir, everyone goes their own way. He is a great champion and I have to work hard to get closer to his level. We talked about last season, then I went to Milan’s dressing room and we exchanged a few words“.

Vlahovic was in Milan dressing room to talk with Ibra, a sign of the very good relationship between them: “He gave me his shirt and we took a picture. In Serbian he told me ‘Don’t give up, go ahead’ and wrote that message on the shirt, it thrilled me. They had lost and I didn’t want to go to him, I know what it feels like to lose. I didn’t want to disturb anyone“.