Sports

Vlahovic in the sights of the ‘Gunners’. Arsenal, crazy offer already in January

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

The London club willing to go crazy to grab Dusan Vlahovic as early as January, the entourage willing to listen to Arsenal’s flattery

Dusan Vlahovic always manages to take the cover of this Fiorentina. The Serbian center forward – he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport– enters the field with the fury of a storm that overwhelms the opposing defenders. And, which is by no means negligible, he finds the way to goal with an impressive continuity. There rosy tells of the strong interest ofArsenal for the nine lily. Appreciation already shown in recent weeks, when the London club had knocked in an important way on Fiorentina’s door. THE Gunners they would be willing to go crazy to bring the 2000 class to London: the ready offer would be over 85 million.

A never dormant interest that could now translate into a real proposal. The novelty, if anything, concerns the reactions of the player’s entourage, willing to listen to any offer coming from the Premier, obviously talking about it with the Fiorentina. The obstacle is represented by the will of Vlahovic who does not seem to want to hear reasons at the moment. No Arsenal. And possibly no departure in January. With the desire, for now, to stay in purple until June and then choose their destination. It will be a crucial month to understand the future of the striker. “Anything can happen” – concludes the piece.

December 1, 2021 (change December 1, 2021 | 08:20)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Agnelli and Sarri’s year at Juve: “A bad season”

6 days ago

Football, Serie A: Bologna 0-1 Venice, Okereke in the 61st minute

1 week ago

Moviola Napoli Verona: all the arbitration errors of Ayroldi

3 weeks ago

he already wants it in January ”- SOS Fanta

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button