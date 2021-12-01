Vlahovic in the sights of the ‘Gunners’. Arsenal, crazy offer already in January

Dusan Vlahovic always manages to take the cover of this Fiorentina. The Serbian center forward – he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport– enters the field with the fury of a storm that overwhelms the opposing defenders. And, which is by no means negligible, he finds the way to goal with an impressive continuity. There rosy tells of the strong interest of Arsenal for the nine lily. Appreciation already shown in recent weeks, when the London club had knocked in an important way on Fiorentina’s door. THE Gunners they would be willing to go crazy to bring the 2000 class to London: the ready offer would be over 85 million.

A never dormant interest that could now translate into a real proposal. The novelty, if anything, concerns the reactions of the player’s entourage, willing to listen to any offer coming from the Premier, obviously talking about it with the Fiorentina. The obstacle is represented by the will of Vlahovic who does not seem to want to hear reasons at the moment. No Arsenal. And possibly no departure in January. With the desire, for now, to stay in purple until June and then choose their destination. It will be a crucial month to understand the future of the striker. “Anything can happen” – concludes the piece.