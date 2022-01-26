Vlahovic in the wake of the great Juve signings: the new cycle has officially started

The arrival of the striker, with the most expensive blow in the history of the Italian winter market, marks a turning point: he looks to the Champions League but aims further, launching messages and challenges, at the dawn of a grand style relaunch wanted by the owners

And here is the winning leg, the most expensive hit of the Italian market in January ever, the queen operation of this market session. We are talking of course about the purchase of the Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. So Juve is there, and they wanted to shout it out to Serie A and to the world, in the wake of a tradition that the Agnelli dynasty has handed down over the decades. The new exploit is the Serbian striker, after those who in recent years had brought Cristiano Ronaldo to Higuain to Juve, from De Ligt to Chiesa, up to Dybala, in 2015.

CHAIN ​​MESSAGES – The message launched with the purchase of Dusan Vlahovic is loud and clear: Juve is back, dominating the market for now, waiting to return to command on the pitch too, in a sort of gauntlet thrown at Inter and at the big towards the 2022-23 season. An investment of 75 million is a strong investment, but also in line with Juventus’ strategy, aimed at the rejuvenation of the squad and the entry of young people of quality and character. And Vlahovic, with his 22 years to go on Friday, is the perfect profile, as well as the 17 goals scored so far confirm his ideal identikit from a technical point of view, as a center forward who serves Juventus.

THE FUTURE IS NOW – A message arrives loud and clear also to the team and coach: now that the great finalizer has arrived – in line with the tradition of the great Juventus strikers of the past, from Vialli to Inzaghi, from Trezeguet to Tevez, from Higuain to Ronaldo – the company his part is doing it, now it’s up to the executors on the pitch not to disappoint the property. And certainly the responsibility cannot be entirely placed on the newcomer. The purchase of Vlahovic is a boost and a swerve at the same time: the goal of qualifying for the Champions League (and the relative 80 million that he brings as a dowry) cannot now escape, as the new cycle has officially begun. The changes are not over, but the first (big) step has been taken. And the challenge launched.

January 26, 2022 (change January 26, 2022 | 12:28)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link