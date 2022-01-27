Vlahovic is from Juve, agreement reached!

TURIN – Found the agreement: Dusan Vlahovic is the new forward of the Juve. After the agreement reached by the Juventus club with Fiorentinathe finish line was reached thanks to a meeting between the Juventus managing director Maurizio Arrivabene and the Serbian agents who will thus be able to make himself available to Max Allegri. In the Juventus chessboard Vlahovic will be the spearhead of the team, the scorer, and will finally be able to enjoy the assists of an attacking midfielder like Paulo Dybala. In Fiorentina the Serbian striker, Serie A top scorer with 17 goals like Immobile, he did not have a partner like the Argentine: now it will only be necessary for Joya and the former viola to quickly find an agreement. A good number of assists for Vlahovic can also come from Bernardeschi and, when employed, also from Kulusevski. It is also not to be excluded, on some occasions, that Allegri may opt for a two-pointed line-up, with Kean alongside the former viola.