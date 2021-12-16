Vlahovic is waiting for the call, Fiorentina enraged

Now we don’t talk about anything else. The name of Dusan Vlahovic is on the lips of everything. After making it known that he has no intention of renewing his contract with Fiorentina, the Juventus is at the window, ready to come forward.

Juventus, Vlahovic is the first choice

There Juventus he is desperate for an important striker, the ones who make a difference. The first name on the Juventus transfer agenda is Dusan Vlahovic. The center forward owned by Fiorentina is the ideal profile. Very young (born in 2009), he is proving to have what it takes to become a top player. The numbers speak for him: top scorer in the championship (with 15 goals), he has already scored 17 goals in this first phase Seasonal. In the calendar year, it has already reached the staggering rate of 32 total goals (-1 from the turnover of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2020). Physically strong, he knows how to score in every way and is also lethal from the spot. In short, it has no flaws.

Juventus, Fiorentina are not there

The problem, Juventus side, is Fiorentina. Despite Dusan Vlahovic’s decision to do not renew with the purple club (contract expires in June 2023), Fiorentina has no intention of depriving themselves of their star, at least in January. Joe Barone, CEO of the lily company, reiterated how the choice not to renew was taken by the Serbian striker, highlighting Fiorentina’s position: “There are limits, we have to respect our group and there are limits that have been set for a long time and they are the limits where Fiorentina can reach ”. Coach Vincenzo Italiano, on the other hand, continues to underline the importance of having someone like Dusan Vlahovic lead the attack: “You have all seen the boy as he approaches matches, how he behaves. He is an exemplary professional, he is scoring goals. He found concreteness and for how he trains and how he behaves it is easy to manage what seems to everyone to be a difficult situation. It is he who makes the difference: the boy is happy“.

Juventus, pay attention to the others

Unfortunately for Juventus, in addition to having to convince Fiorentina to leave him matches, there is to be overcome the intense competition. Lots of clubs on the trail of the young Serbian. In Italy Milan would really like (Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not immortal) but Juventus seems to have a privileged agreement with the player’s entourage. However, the greatest danger comes from abroad. Dusan Vlahovic has the right physique and determination to become a Premier League star. Many English clubs would be watching him closely. In particular, pay attention to the Antonio Conte’s Tottenham that could come forward in an important way, with a monster economic proposal. In short, there will be a lot of talk about Dusan Vlahovic, waiting to understand what his future will be.

