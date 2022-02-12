Vlahovic joins the giants Juve to challenge Atalanta

TURIN – Seven hundred and forty-five centimeters and 318 kilos . The challenge against Atalanta tomorrow in Bergamo will measure the capacity of the Juventus to beat the Nerazzurri in the race for fourth place and the chances of cultivating the dream of a Scudetto comeback will weigh: so Massimiliano Merry it will add centimeters next to the meter and accumulate pounds on the scale. It will do so by resubmitting (almost certainly) among the owners Danilo 184 centimeters by 78 kilos, Locatelli 186 centimeters by 75 kilos, Rabiot 188 centimeters by 80 kilos, and Morata 187 centimeters and 85 kilos, all started off the bench on Thursday in the Coppa Italia against Sassuolo and all, except the Brazilian who remained on the sidelines until the end, decisive in setting the turning point for the game after entering the second half.

More muscle than ever

Obviously, the increase in height and weight of Juventus will not consist of the 745 centimeters and 318 kilos mentioned above, which represent the sum of the height and weight of the four players in question: to make room for them, of course, four other bianconeri will come out. Presumably De Sciglio, Arthur, McKennie And Cuadrado . However, it is precisely the comparison that makes evident the strengthening to which Allegri will submit the team compared to the quarter-final of the Italian Cup: if Danilo and De Sciglio are similar (same weight, but the Brazilian is still 2 centimeters taller), the trio formed by Locatelli, Rabiot and Morata dominates the one made up of Arthur (172cm by 70kg), McKennie (180cm by 77kg) and Cuadrado (179cm by 71kg). In all 34 centimeters in height and 22 kilos more weight for Juventus who will take the field tomorrow at the Gewiss Stadium, an increase that would change little if instead of De Sciglio and Cuadrado they initially remained out Alex Sandro (181 centimeters by 80 kilos) e Dybala (177 centimeters by 75 kilos). Football is based above all on technical ability, kilos and centimeters have less importance than that covered in any other team sport (or at least in the most popular), having said that, however, the physique counts. And it counts more than ever in a match like tomorrow’s, full of hand-to-hand combat like last Sunday’s against Verona (and what next Friday’s derby will be like). It is no coincidence that he had already deployed all the heavy artillery at his disposal against Hellas Allegri, with the exception of Arthur in place of the disqualified Locatelli. Tomorrow the blue will return and Juventus will take the field in the highest and heaviest version of the season, given that Dusan’s 190 centimeters for 83 kilos have been added to the lineup from the match against Verona. Valhovic and Denis’s 191 centimeters by 81 kilos Zakaria. (…)

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport