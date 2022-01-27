VLAHOVIC-JUVE, AGREEMENT ALSO WITH AGENTS: WE ARE THERE, ALL THE DETAILS | First page

Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus, here we are. Agreement reached between the Juventus club and the agents of the Serbian striker. Fiorentina had already accepted the 70 million plus 5 bonus offer from Juve, in recent days the contacts between the clubs have served to find a balance also on the deferred payment and while waiting for the official press releases it cannot be excluded that in order to obtain a greater installment (three years) the bianconeri have proposed additional bonuses. They were details, in fact, even if fundamental. And now we are moving towards closing the deal, also because in the afternoon of today the long-awaited white smoke also arrived on the player’s agents front: agreement on the engagement had already been there for some time, it was necessary to file again the voice of the famous commissions. All done in the meantime, Vlahovic waiting for the negative buffer to leave home isolation, can basically define himself as a Juve player.

THE DETAILS – In summary. What was missing? The agreement with Fiorentina on the method of payment: found. Then the final one with Darko Ristic and his team, probably found even before the agent left Belgrade to get to Continassa: a festive atmosphere, a rather quick meeting in the afternoon, the full entourage in Turin accompanied the last bars of a deal done. Which will bring Vlahovic to sign a contract worth almost 7 million net per season plus bonuses, for an agreement that should lead Juve to pay between 10 and 12 million commissions. And now there is really only one thing missing: Vlahovic’s negative buffer to proceed with visits and signatures. Friday 28 January is Dusan’s birthday, not a bad birthday present.