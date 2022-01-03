Vlahovic-Juve, all decided | Operation ‘impossible’

Dusan Vlahovic is always in Juve’s thoughts: the terms of an impossible operation are pitted this morning by the newspaper Repubblica

It was already in the thoughts of Merry last summer, Dusan Vlahovic. Let alone now that the Serbian striker has definitely exploded continuously, rising to the position of top scorer in the top league. And especially after the Juventus coaching staff realized the offensive void left by the farewell of CR7.

The road to get to the formidable Serbian center forward, however, is fraught with difficulties. To the already strong competition of Italian and foreign clubs are added the difficult relations with the club of Rocco Commisso, already annoyed by the deal church last season. In addition, the bitter rivalry with the Tuscan company – and with its square – certainly does not favor the unfolding of the negotiations.

Juventus, the Vlahovic track remains a dream for now

Today the newspaper Repubblica thought of putting an almost definitive point on the pindaric flights of the bianconeri market. Who analyzed the situation from an economic point of view, crushing the Juventus ambitions to arrive at a profile that will be contested by the tens of millions of the major European top clubs. Unless there are sensational news, the situation does not appear easily extractable.

In fact, as reported by the newspaper, the Juventus club would not be able to satisfy neither the requests of the Viola, who ask for no less than 60 million euros for the card, nor those of the attacker himself, who would have asked for a salary of 10 million. euro per season. The idea of Cherubs And Nedved to offer Viola some technical compensation would have already found the firm opposition of the Tuscan management. Intending to collect as much cash as possible from the sale of her jewel.