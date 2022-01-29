Vlahovic-Juve, all the details and the background of the coup of the year: the installments, the bonuses, the moves of Commisso and Ristic | First page

The DV7 era has already begun: Dusan Vlahovic is the new Juventus center forward, it will be the Serbian who will collect the legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo going to wear the jersey that CR7 used for the last time on the first day of the championship. An unprecedented operation as regards the winter transfer market in Italy, second in the history of Juve just behind the one linked to Ronaldo: potentially, in fact, it will also be able to break through the 90 million barrier of the release clause of Gonzalo Higuain. In the end, in fact, as anticipated exclusively by Calciomercato.com (read here), the official press release reads these numbers: 70 million payable in three years plus 10 bonuses to Fiorentina, contracted until 30 June 2026 and an additional 11.6 million to be paid between the Fifa solidarity contribution and ancillary charges. Not to mention the engagement, here Juve could have invested up to 91.6 million euros for Vlahovic.

NEGOTIATION – In short, there was all this to be defined in the last very long days. Because having reached an agreement in principle with the decision, approved by the Agnelli-Elkann couple, to go all the way, then a double complicated negotiation began for Maurizio Arrivabene to file out details that are not details. The conditions imposed by Rocco Commisso and pursued by Joe Barone spoke of a request for 75 million, all immediately or almost, with Fiorentina willing to accept two installments, against the four requests from Juve: meeting halfway led to an increase in the overall price of the price tag, to the 70 million fixed base plus 5 easy or very easy bonuses, 5 more complicated but far from impossible ones were added.

THE AGENT – And with Ristic? In the end, Juve managed to obtain the discount necessary to balance the anticipated spending in January compared to the agreement with the agent reached in recent months: the initial request of 18 million (15.5 million would have been obtained by renewing with Fiorentina between signature bonus and percentage on future resale), in the end Juve got away with closing between 10 and 12 million. Here are the famous details that Arrivabene continued to discuss again between Wednesday and Thursday.