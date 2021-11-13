Vlahovic, Juve are studying the lunge: all thanks to… Kulusevski
Juventus continues to closely monitor Vlahovic. The bianconeri could try it in January thanks to a treasure from a sale
That Dušan Vlahovic is interested in Juventus is no longer a secret. But to set up an operation that involves him, the bianconeri must carry out a truly non-trivial game of joints. AND Tuttosport this morning on newsstands to return to the purple attacker theme, underlining how the bianconeri are looking for a solution that can satisfy all the protagonists. Not only the striker and DS Cherubini, but also several other performers. The purple center-forward really likes the management and Allegri, responding to the required identikit in the best possible way, both for the bomber character and for his quality now missing in the squad. The lack of a prolific striker who guarantees a certain number of goals is a problem to be solved quickly for Juve, but convincing Fiorentina will certainly not be easy.
Waiting for the natural expiry of the contract to 2023 may not be enough and to convince the lilies the right offer could go around 50-60 million. Not only that, the bianconeri will also have to free up a place in the squad and monetize some sales. The prime suspect is Ramsey, but McKennie also remains in contention. However, it could be Dejan Kulusevski, who likes Conte and Paratici’s Tottenham but also Arsenal, to rise strongly in the polls. From a possible farewell of the Swede, the bianconeri could collect about forty million, forfeiting the right treasure to turn to Fiorentina to unblock the situation quickly.
