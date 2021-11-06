Sports

Vlahovic, Juve in a hurry: the details of the possible offer for January

Some Premier League clubs lurking. For this reason Juventus would like to close the deal as early as January

Tuttosport writes of Vlahovic from a Juventus perspective. The ambitions, the dreams, the hopes of the Juventus transfer men even contemplate the attempt to try to close the deal in January. Also because the Juventus club did not buy Cristiano Ronaldo’s heir in the summer. And every missed goal that Vlahovic scores, we read, implies a further persistence on the part of the competition, mostly international.

In January, Juventus are ready to put 50-55 million euros on the plate plus the loan of some high-level players or the card of some young players. A contract worth 6 million net per season with bonuses is ready for Vlahivic (ie the threshold of the maximum limit set for the new course, to which only sporadic cases can be excluded. But the pitfalls from abroad are not lacking. Especially from the Premier League. Arsenal Tottenham, Newcastle are monitoring the situation. The figures can go up a lot in such an auction and go to 70-80-90 million. That’s why Juve.

November 6, 2021

