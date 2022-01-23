Vlahovic, Juve makes money with Bentancur and prepares for the lunge

Warm days

The purple patron Rocco Commisso he has almost 70 million from Arsenal on the table, but by now he has understood that Vlahovic prefers to stay in Serie A and has Juventus in the lead. So in the next few days, the last ones before the end of negotiations on January 31, the sports director Federico Cherubs Fiorentina will try with an offer that, between the fixed part and the bonus, should be around 60 million. A lot of money considering that the former Partizan Belgrade has his contract expiring in 2023 and sees himself as black and white. The response of the Viola, who would gladly avoid an encore Church (he too, in the end, sold to Juventus in 2020), is not obvious. For sure there is only that, in the absence of a contract extension, in the summer of offers will arrive many, but lower as the player will get even closer to the deadline. Not to mention that Vlahovic, just like Chiesa did, could also wait until the last day of the summer market to be satisfied. And Fiorentina, at that point, would find themselves having to decide between their rivals Juventus and the risk of losing Dusan on a free transfer. If closing the Vlahovic telenovela quickly can be convenient for Fiorentina from an economic point of view, for Andrea’s club Lambs the benefits would be multiple. The investment is important, but it would only be brought forward by 6 months (in June Morata will not be redeemed for 35 million by Atletico, Barcelona insists on having it immediately), while Massimiliano Merry he would have suffered that bomber missed so far (Vlahovic has scored 20 goals between the championship and the Italian Cup) and who would give a great hand to attack the Champions area and to play the knockout phase of the highest European competition (…)

