Vlahovic-Juve, that’s when the decisive blitz started. And the inclusion of Paratici …

Just over twenty-four hours e Dusan Vlahovic will make his debut at the Allianz Stadium with the Juventus shirt. And who would have thought that? Probably none, until three weeks ago. Yet it is all true, thanks to a management that has been able to move with decision, compactness and coordination for a blitz which, inevitably, could only have been extremely rapid, a dozen days before the end of the market. As reconstructs today’s edition of Tuttosport, Cherubs And Arrivabene they took the field with very clear ideas (after all, the hypothesis of engaging the Serbian center forward had been alive for at least a year, even if the attack was scheduled for June).

With the sudden opening of the viola to the sale of Vlahovic to Januarythe negotiation with the Fiorentina it took off immediately without any particular hitches, while the one with the agents of the player, especially for the commissions node. Anyway the sensational deal was closed in just over a week, not without some thrill when entering the Tottenham from Paratici who wanted to try the blow by raising consistently: if Vlahovic’s agents wobbled, the striker had no doubts and his desire prevailed. Here is the happy ending, then. And from tomorrow a new chapter.