Vlahovic-Juve, the official figures. At Ristic & co. commissions of 8.1 million

The official figures of the sale of Dusan emerge from the Juventus press release: an expense of over 150 million for the Turin club

With the press release of Juve the official figures for the sale of Vlahovic. I am 70 million euros with i payments split over three budget years, more 10 bonus between the goals of the player and the club: some more affordable, others more ambitions. AND 11.6 million between solidarity contribution and accessory charges. So he writes Gazette.

MAXI EXPENSE. There Juve has therefore committed to spending 81.6 million certain plus another 10 in bonuses, with Vlahovic who signed until 2026 with a 7 million net annual salary which lead to the sum of another 63 million gross. In total a figure of 154.6 million euros for Juve.

COMMISSIONS. In recent days, the hypotheses on the “honorarium” of Darko Ristic and his associates, that is Dusan’s agents, have long been at the center of the controversy. Reading the Juventus press release, it is clear that the clubs where Vlahovic was formed, OFK Belgrade and Partizan, 3.5 million go, ie the 5% of the so-called solidarity contribution provided by FIFA. The item «accessory charges», therefore, refers to the remainder 8.1 million in commissions raised by the player’s representatives. Just to stay indoors Juve it should be remembered that in the deal Ronaldo to Jorge Mendes went 12 million, while for the landing of De Ligt in Turin Mino Raiola had collected 10.5 million.