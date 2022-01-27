Vlahovic-Juve, what is missing for the officialization: the conditions of Commisso

TURIN – After two days of living at a hundred per hour, a Wednesday made up of small steps. Waiting to be able to define those proverbial details that are still missing to complete the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic from the Fiorentina at the Juventus . Because something, indeed, is still missing, is on the axis Turin-Florence that between Juve and Vlahovic’s entourage . In any case, it will remain an unprecedented blow at least in Italy as far as the repair market is concerned, a transfer in its own historical way, especially considering the current economic moment experienced by the whole world of football and not only by the Juventus club: in any case, there is no turning back. The goal is to conclude everything as soon as possible, in the hope that the daily checks to which Dusan is subjected can provide that negative buffer necessary to interrupt the home isolation he has been forced to since Saturday, when Fiorentina had communicated the positivity of two elements of the team group (without however issuing the names in question). Everything is ready for medical examinations to be carried out at J Medical with Saturday circled in red on the calendar, although it is obviously necessary to remain in the field of what can be hypothesized and not planned.

The details of the Vlahovic deal

Among the things that are missing, there is therefore at least one negative buffer. But then there are also those details on which we work tirelessly. The negotiation conducted by Joe Barone And Maurizio Arrivabene quickly reached an agreement on an economic level, Fiorentina’s iron position in making sure that the conditions imposed by Rocco Commisso could be granted, decisive and necessary on the other side the approval of John Elkann and not only of Andrea Agnelli to decide to go all the way, even anticipating much of the budget planned for the market for the next three years: the Vlahovic operation will see Juventus pay Fiorentina 75 million, divided into 70 fixed parts and 5 bonuses. The works in progress are those related to the definition of the same bonus and above all to the payment methods: Juve tries to obtain a payment extension of at least four years, Fiorentina does not want to go beyond the two installments, details remain but particularly important and not only for reasons of principle.

