Vlahovic, Juventus burned | Shock offer confirmations

The future of Dusan Vlahovic continues to hold its own, the super offer arrives that can change the cards: Juventus fear mockery

The return to the field of him and of Fiorentina in the league, in 2022, it was not the best for Dusan Vlahovic. The bomber was dry against the Turin in the heavy 0-4 at home of the grenade and in the top scorers A league yesterday the momentary overtaking of Property at the top with 17 goals against 16. But the Serbian immediately regained feeling with the goal, with the marking against Naples in Italian Cup.

He is undoubtedly the added value of the Viola in the race for Europe. The team’s offensive terminal Italian he is doing even better than last year and wants to drag the Tuscan team along, but in the meantime, rumors about his future continue to hold sway. As is known, the player has no intention of renewing the expiring contract with Fiorentina in 2023 and is now in the sights of almost all the big clubs. In Italy, Juventus continues to think about it, who would like to restart from him next year, but the Bianconeri risk being anticipated by a competitor determined to put a heavy figure on the plate immediately.

Transfer market, here is Arsenal’s offer for Vlahovic: CM.IT’s anticipation confirmed

As we told CMIT TV two days ago, theArsenal would be coming forward with a proposal from 60 million euros. The confirmation comes from the columns of the ‘Corriere della Sera’ in which it is explained that the ‘discount’ of the amount to be paid for the redemption of Torreira. The ‘Gunners’ are in fact struggling with some knots regarding the attack: the situation Aubameyang (now in the Africa Cup of Nations) whose relations with Arteta seem to have deteriorated and the contract Lacazette, expiring at the end of the season with a renewal that has not yet arrived.

🎙️@eleonora_trotta to CMIT TV: “#Vlahovic–#Juventus? Arsenal’s situation needs to be monitored in January. They tell me that an offer of 60 million euros will arrive in the next few days. Fiorentina would like to sell it in January, in fact they have already met Alvarez’s agents “ – CalcioMercato.it (@calciomercatoit) January 14, 2022

However, the situation remains delicate. Faced with such an offer, the Viola would like to sell it immediately to monetize, but the player makes a wall and would not intend to move in January, preferring to wait for the summer. Or, even, as has been suspected for some time, Vlahovic could wait for his contract to expire in a year and a half and free himself on a free transfer.