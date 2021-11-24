VLAHOVIC-JUVENTUS, DOORS CLOSED IN JANUARY

Time passes, there Fiorentina wins, the Juventus loses, but the topic of the day is always the future of Dusan Vlahovic. Since when Commisso announced that the Serbian would not renew his contract with the Viola, a real auction was unleashed around the class of 2000. One of the clubs most interested in him is undoubtedly that of Andrea Agnelli that he would really do false papers to make him wear black and white, but the negotiation is not as simple as it may seem on the surface. The reasons are many, starting with the economic and financial situation of Madam, which cannot afford crazy expenses, but which can come through articulated formulas, as happened with church And Locatelli, to touch important numbers. There Fiorentina however, he absolutely does not want to sell it by meeting his interlocutor, thanks to the many international companies ready to submit an offer to win Vlahovic and asks for 70 million euros in cash, well 20 more than the 50 that he could put on the plate Juventus through an operation to be discovered.

In all this, the will to is certainly not a secondary aspect Vlahovic who would like to stay until the end of the season at Fiorentina. The reasons for this choice are to be attributed to his desire to finish his path in purple by finishing the championship and trying to bring the team as high as possible. Italian with his goals, but above all to have even more bargaining strength against the club, which is increasingly cornered. The feeling therefore is that the bianconeri may try to negotiate with Commisso to tear the Serbian January, but the proposals will be returned to the sender and so the Juventus, at least until the summer, it will be forced to look elsewhere.