Vlahovic, Juventus in pole position. But beware of Arsenal

The Turin newspaper continues to push on the black and white destination for the purple Serbian striker

Less than a month before the January market opens. It is not yet time to lunge, but one thing is certain. Among the protagonists of the winter session there will be Dusan Vlahovic . The divorce between the Serbian striker and the Fiorentina it has been announced since October, since the viola patron Rocco Commisso has formalized the halt to negotiations for the renewal of the contract (expiring in 2023). He writes Tuttosport.

However, the timing is not yet certain. That is if the former Partizan Belgrade will leave Florence next month or in June. It depended solely on the 21-year-old center-forward, who despite the status of separated at home continues to score in bursts, the move would be postponed to the summer. In Serbian circles they continue to report Juventus in pole position.

There have already been contacts, even between clubs

The track is concrete, but not yet downhill. One thing is certain: i bianconeri, in search of a top center forward, will make an attempt. Vlahovic convinces from all points of view. More than a purchase, it would be a safe investment. That’s why the Keep going they are not frightened a priori by the requests of Fiorentina, which aims to earn 60-70 million from your jewel. Trying, however, in the market does not always mean succeeding.

Fiorentina would like to avoid a “Church bis”

The goal continues to be to convince Vlahovic to consider an alternative solution. Better if rich and English. The Tottenham of the Italians Paratici and Conte remains in the running, but in recent days the interest of theArsenal. The Gunners focus on the axis with Fiorentina to try to advance against Juventus in winter or summer. Some important steps have already been taken, but the last word will be up to Vlahovic. And at the moment the Serbian seems more focused on scoring than on deciding.