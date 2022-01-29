Vlahovic-Juventus, tough attack by Fiorentina fans

The double face of the coin. On the one hand, satisfaction at Juventus for closing the deal Dusan Vlahovic, finally in the black and white jersey. On the other hand, the disappointment and anger of the Fiorentina who had to say goodbye to the Serbian striker.

Fiorentina, after Vlahovic’s farewell, the statement from the Curva Fiesole

The reaction of the Fiesole curve of the Club that did not willingly accept the market operation. All the “disappointment” was expressed through a press release in bright tones.

“Another little man with no bitch, no honor and no respect who goes to the team without identity and belonging par excellence. Another property that after having proclaimed the love for the Viola people, does what theirs did predecessors: sell our best players e historical rivals “.

Fiorentina, the Curva Fiesole attacks Commisso after the sale of Vlahovic

Not just an attack on the player who has preferred the club with which his blood is not good. But the President also reacted to those who accepted the operation Commission: “What did they tell him to get her to do such a thing? She who at Meyer had decided not to sell the other player in front of a child who asked him. Compliment Baron who must have been convincing telling her who knows what to make her do an operation that will have brought you money, but that has made her lose face in front of an entire city and beyond. How is it possible that she endorsed the decision to do business with those who represent absolute evil of that system that until yesterday was fighting? We thought, proudly, of having left behind the black period of capital gains and business with the unnameable, only to fall back in an instant. A city that he had embraced its battles in its entirety, and who would continue to embrace them in the future, she felt abandoned and betrayed. It will not be an anonymous caricature attached probably on the waves of disappointment to be able to represent the thought of Florence, unless this is what I want they want you to believe “.

Fiorentina, the hard attack of the Curva Fiesole that even after Vlahovic wants to support the club

Despite the farewell to one of the most talented footballers of the moment, the fans, again through the release they want to guarantee support for the club and for those players who remained in Fiorentina’s strength unlike Vlahovic.

“More battles await us maybe to make someone regret leaving dthe night like a coward “.

