Vlahovic, monstrous request | Juve, Milan and more, petrified

Dusan Vlahovic continues to be coveted by everyone on the market, but the situation could change for Juve, Inter, Milan and the others

2021 was undoubtedly Dusan’s year Vlahovic in A league: 33 goals in the calendar year for what has established itself as ‘the next big thing’ in European football.

If we add to the equation also the will, expressed several times also by the player’s entourage, not to renew with the Fiorentina and to say goodbye to the ‘Viola’ in the summer then the result can only be a real market tussle. Everyone wants the Serbian striker and are willing to play false cards to be able to win him: in Italy and beyond. Besides Juventus, Inter And Milanin fact, even from the Premier League they look to Vlahovic with enormous interest. It should come as no surprise, however, that the demands of the striker and his entourage are soaring from week to week.

Juventus transfer market, Vlahovic’s ‘monstre’ request | Milan and the Premier League teams slow down

As told in recent weeks on Calciomercato.it, Juventus continues to study the right strategy to get to Vlahovic. Winning this transfer market battle could be very complicated for the ‘Old Lady’, especially the competition from the Premier League. With so many clubs interested the Serbian entourage is increasing the requests, thus frightening the many suitors.

As revealed by the ‘Daily Star’, the striker of the Fiorentina he would have made an impressive request to the clubs that knocked on his door: he would like a salary of 200 thousand pounds a week, which would reach the staggering figure of 12 million a year by changing euros. This request would be scaring not only the Premier teams, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and other interested clubs, but also several Italian clubs such as Milan And Inter. In short, the risk that competition may be reduced is increasingly concrete.