Vlahovic more Juventus than Ronaldo. If he scores he becomes king

Education, determination, humility, the will to win that devours him: Dusan Vlahovic it takes 23 minutes to win over the Juventus people following his presentation press conference. It is not from these details that a player is judged, but the Serbian did not make a mistake of an answer that was one. To the point of seeming too planned. But those who know him assure the opposite: no, he has always been like this, the head of a thirty year old on a deadly physique of a twenty-two year old.

There Juventus presented it on social media with a direct, almost brazen, reference to Cristiano Ronaldo. From CR7 to DV7 it’s a question of hashtags that can create euphoria and a little more responsibility for the young bomber. But the truth is that Vlahovic is much more “Juventus” than Cristiano and he shows it from the first act, and not only because obviously less glamorous than that of the Portuguese star, but because the tone and the way in which he expresses his desire to to excel appears sensationally in tune with what has always characterized the club to which it belongs. His friends say that ambition has guided him since he was a teenager, but not the vain ambition of those who are aware of having received talent and physique from mother nature, but the harder and more evil one of those who know they have to give those gifts. leave, following a path of sacrifices, work and details not to be overlooked.

And then there is the feeling of a player who puts the team in front of everything and this is a very Juventus player. Vlahovic looks more like Tevez than Ronaldo and the love received by the Argentine in Juventus is not comparable to that for CR7. Carlitos was loved, a respected Christian.

And then Vlahovic, despite his young age, immediately gives the idea of ​​reliability: he is icy, lucid. You can see it from how he also wisely dribbles the issue of Cristiano’s former Turin home, which he had taken into consideration only because it has a gym and swimming pool, essential for someone who trains like the Serb.

Then you need the goals, because Vlahovic pays him as a center forward for the team of Merry not as a lecturer. To seal the love must necessarily be the appearances in the scorers’ table and the performances to contribute to the Bianconeri’s successes. For those there are the next four months, those leading to the end of the season and the championship: 22 May, Fiorentina-Juventus, a game of deadly emotional impact for Vlahovic, in the crosshairs of the purple people. Yesterday, he thanked the fans and the president and seemed sincere. Also yesterday Commisso attacked him, but the fury of the purple number one was made less credible by 70 million reasons. Plus 10 bonuses.

