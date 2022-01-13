Vlahovic stays until June, that’s the reason

Vlahovic away? Arsenal are serious

The future of Dusan Vlahovic appears marked. The striker will leave Fiorentina during the summer transfer market, or sooner, if the Viola find an agreement for the sale.

As reported in the British press over the past few weeks it would be Arsenal’s pressure raised for Dusan Vlahovic. And Mikel Arteta himself, speaking on the eve of the first leg of the League Cup between Arsenal and Liverpool, confirmed: “We are always interested in the best players.”

And in fact the Gunners, more than other clubs, would be ahead to take Vlahovic in January. In June Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will expire and the English club evaluates investments. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in the Africa Cup with Gabon, but his relationship with the coach is not the best. The Gunners are chasing fourth place and, with Aubameyang’s future in the balance, an important striker is needed.

Fiorentina market: Vlahovic’s agents are a problem

For this reason, over the last few days Arsenal would seem to have taken an advantage over the other contenders for Vlahovic.

However the problem of the negotiation for the passage of Vlahovic to London as early as January, it would not be Fiorentina’s valuation of 70 million euros, nor Vlahovic’s salary at Arsenal, but the commissions requested by the player’s agents. According to the Daily Mail, the figure would amount to around 18 million euros, numbers that perplex not only the Gunners, but also other European clubs.

Fiorentina: Fantasy football saved by agents

So, the reason for Vlahovic’s stay in Florence until the end of the season (with great satisfaction on the part of those who bought it at Fantasy Football) could be the request of the footballer’s agents. The figure would have scared Arsenal but also the other clubs lined up for the striker.

Commissions of this kind in Europe are more unique than rare. The most recent case is the amount that would have been paid to Mino Raiola by the BVB to have Haaland but in that case the player had a 30 million clause.