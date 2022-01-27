Vlahovic, the commissions requested by the Juve agent are monstrous!

TURIN – To complete the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic from the Fiorentina at the Juventus, Arrivabene must first complete the work also with Darko Ristic and his men. Vlahovic’s agent was still yesterday in Belgrade in the hope of being able to get to in turn Turin as soon as possible. It was not the kilometer distance, in any case, the obstacle, if anything, the economic one could be about the commissions. Because if the agreement had already been found for some time for an agreement that will lead Vlahovic to sign a contract from 6-7 million net per season until 30 June 2026, the U-turn that led Juve to anticipate the operation by at least six months also saw the price of the tag anchoring around those 75 million demanded from Commisso.