Vlahovic, the Premier League is serious: two super offers ready

This moment had been announced for months now, and now it has finally arrived. The international auction for Dusan Vlahovic, class 2000 center forward of the Fiorentina which in 2021 it reached Ronaldo as one of the best strikers of all time in A league, managing to score, just like the Portuguese, 33 goals in a single calendar year. There are many big interesting ones for the Serbian striker, at the moment all foreign since in Italy nobody has the money to be able to afford it. In the last few hours, in particular, two big di Premier League they knocked on Fiorentina’s door with an offer ready. And the Juventus what can he do instead?

Dusan Vlahovic, Arsenal have 70 million ready and can play the Torreira card

L’Arsenal from Mikel Arteta wants to do everything to tear Dusan Vlahovic at Fiorentina already during the January transfer market. With a Aubameyang out pink and a Lacazette expiring, i Gunners I’m looking for a reliable number nine to try to change their season and not throw another year away.

Arsenal’s offer is one that will make your head spin: from 70 to 80 million euros. Fiorentina, for its part, would also accept immediately, given that the Serbian’s contract is missing a year and a half and Commisso would have no intention of arriving in the summer with such a weight, without having the necessary strength to negotiate so much on the price. . Also, as he writes The Athletic, the Gunners could include in the deal the card of Lucas Torreira, now the Viola on loan from Arsenal, which Fiorentina hopes to be able to redeem as they seem to be satisfied with the performance of the Uruguayan metronome.

The problem here is that it is Vlahovic himself who needs to be persuaded, who has no intention of leaving Florence before June.

On Dusan Vlahovic there is also the new Newcastle from PIF

Similar speech also with regard to the offer of the Newcastle, now full of money after the acquisition by the Saudi fund PIF. The property of the Magpies he would have offered a figure of around 70 million euros in order to have Vlahovic immediately, the same put on the plate by Arsenal.

The problem is that neither of the two formations, Newcastle And Arsenal, the Serbian likes them very much, and without his will the negotiation cannot go through. In fact, a few weeks ago Vlahovic had rejected a similar offer from Arsenal, given that he was not convinced of the project and the destination.

Vlahovic’s dreams are higher: Juventus, what will you do now?

In all this we must never forget the interest of Juventus towards the attacker owned by Fiorentina. There Old lady in Italy it is the only one that Vlahovic could perhaps afford, even if not at the moment. In fact, the Juventus club would need a center forward like the bread Vlahovic, but it simply can’t even come close to the amount required by Commisso.

In addition to Juventus, Vlahovic really thinks big and seems to dream of clubs like Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern and the big English players (including Arsenal at the moment). It will be a very long January for both Vlahovic than for the Fiorentina, you just have to see who will win. The club who wants to sell or the player who wants to stay?

OMNISPORT