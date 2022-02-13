Vlahovic, the proposal from Florence freezes Juventus

Vlahovic’s return to Florence after his move to Juventus is approaching. The purple fans are already preparing to welcome him.

Fiorentina-Juventus it is already in itself a match full of rivalry and meanings. The first Fiorentina-Juventus after the passage of Dusan Vlahovic in black and white, however, is likely to be even more tense.

Vlahovic therefore risks receiving the welcome that many Florentines have given to the ‘traitors’. Starting with Nicola Berti which, after its controversial transition to I.nter in 1988, he was bombarded with boos so much that he was unable to touch the ball. The same Trapattoniin one of the few empty passes of that season, he was forced to let him out after less than half an hour of play.

Subsequently also the various church, Cuadrado, Bernardeschi they have not received a calm reception. Separate speech for Roberto Baggio who was the protagonist of the controversial episode of the ‘refusal’ to take the penalty and the scarf thrown by the purple sector and collected in the match then won by Fiorentina 1-0.

Vlahovic, a Fiorentina fan: “With the whistles at the stadium”

To revive the welcome reserved for Berti and to propose it again for Vlahovic a fan of the Fiorentinawho on Radio Bruno launched the proposal: “In 89 a Berti we didn’t let him touch the ball. The whole stadium had a whistle and every time the ball hit him we targeted him of whistles. “

Hence the idea of ​​repeating this behavior also towards Dusan Vlahovic. “Berti he came out after 20 minutes because he was devastated, Trapattoni was forced to take him off the pitch in a hurry. We have to do the same thing with Vlahovic, hoping that the same thing will happen with the Serb.“