Vlahovic to DAZN: ‘I still have to realize the greatness of Juve. That’s when I chose it ‘

Interviewed by DAZN at the end of the presentation press conference, Dusan Vlahovic expressed his feelings about the early days at Juventus: “I will need a couple of more days to understand the greatness of Juve. I’m experiencing great sensations, I can’t wait to take the field. My choice was not difficult because there is a bit of DNA in my character. of Juve. I have chosen Juventus in the last three or four days. Juve is Juve. Now I will have to go even faster, be even more decisive. ”

WORK, GOALS, DREAMS – Vlahovic went back in time, to a game where he made a lot of mistakes and was attacked by the fans: Inter-Fiorentina 4-3, last year. “Honestly, after that match the world collapsed on me and this future seemed impossible. But I said to myself: let’s start again. I started working hard and I still have to continue like this. In football there is pressure everywhere but here more, Juve is a club used to always winning. Dybala? We are all teammates, I would like to create a friendship with everyone, even something more. To be united to achieve great goals. What struck me in these first days? Everything: the staff, the training fields, the Continassa, but above all the desire to win: this is the most important thing “. Finally … the Champions League: “A goal. Here it will always be. As is winning everything, always”.