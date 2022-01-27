Vlahovic, today the decisive match between Juve and the player’s agents

Risitic and his entourage in Turin to define the details of the contract. Then the medical visits, Covid permitting

These are decisive hours for the future of Dusan Vlahovic at the Juve. Having said that the deal is in fact closed, it still fails to put everything in black and white. The agreement with the Fiorentina is total: we are talking about a base figure of 65/67 million euros plus 5/8 of bonuses to reach a definitive total of 75. For the announcement, however, we will still have to wait because the entourage of the Serbian striker and the Juventus management will meet only today.

People Darko Ristic he will come to Turin to close and define the details of his client’s contract. The agreement had already been found months ago on the basis of a salary of 7 million euros net per season for four and a half years and a commission of ten million euros, or maybe something more.

If there are no last-minute surprises, you can move on to the bureaucratic part, which includes medical examinations. Here too, however, there is still some doubt. Vlahovic, in fact, had been stopped by Covid and he should be negativized by Friday evening if, as is assumed, he wants to support the checks organized for Saturday at J Medical.