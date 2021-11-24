Vlahovic: “We want Europe, the rest doesn’t interest me. It is our goal “

“We all work and want to go to Europe, because Fiorentina have not played there for many years and I think it would be a great success for the club. I believe this group of players and this coaching staff deserve it and we will all do our best to reach some of the goals that we have set. We have a routine of life. Go to training, recovery and bed in the right time. When it comes to nutrition I have a particular regimen because as I said football has reached a level where every minimum detail matters. As for the attention of the audience, I said that I don’t care, I’m just focused on football, train and improve as much as possible to help the team. Whether it’s goals, assists or other things in the game. most importantly, we win, and everything else that happens around me doesn’t interest me.