Vlahovic will not move in January. Juve always ahead, keep an eye on Barcelona

Dusan Vlahovic has never had any intention of moving during the year. Because if it is true that Fiorentina put the player to the hatch in October, the response was of the highest profile, both football and professional. In a season that could have been a nightmare for a possible tussle with the owners, Vlahovic is dragging Fiorentina to the top of the table. So what? The truth is that the choice has already been made for some time: there is no room for a goodbye in January. It will be a complete last year in Tuscany, only to arrive twelve months from the deadline and ask to let him go, after paying fifty million.

Hard to ask for more.

At least this is the idea of ​​the entourage, because if it is true that Vlahovic is doing very well this year, on the other hand he would have “only” six months before freeing himself on a free transfer. There is no room for a renewal, but there is no longer just Juventus: the bianconeri are ahead of everyone, Arsenal has never been a possible track, but in the last period there is also an interest from part of Barcelona. Situation a little too “anticipated” because we will have to wait for the end of the season. But the arrival of Ferran Torres at the Camp Nou is a clear sign that money is starting to roll again. Then it will depend further on the pandemic, but in Barcelona many will greet, like Dembele and Coutinho, perhaps even Umtiti. Heavy engagements.

Not money but goals.

Vlahovic rejected Fiorentina’s proposals for various reasons, but in general the idea is to play to win trophies, not just to earn money. Over the years Juventus has given the impression of being a battleship, now they need the man of rebirth, the great center-forward for top goals. The step risks being that because an absolute big like Real Madrid or Manchester City will hardly arrive, while Germany and France do not seem, at the moment, suitable destinations.