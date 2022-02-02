“Vlahovic’s sale is inevitable. To Juve? Football slave to prosecutors”

FLORENCE – “The group is very united, who know they are strong and not depend on a single player. Today our captain spoke at length with Commisso to tell us that the team is all rowing in the same direction. The coach understood the situation very well, that it was impossible at the company level to say no. As for the fans I am the first to understand the rivalry with Juve, but unfortunately in today’s football there are situations in which we are almost prisoners of agents and prosecutors . We couldn’t risk losing the player on a free transfer. I don’t want to dwell on Vlahovic after Commisso’s words yesterday“. Fiorentina ds Daniele Pradè spoke at the press conference on the sidelines of the presentation of Arthur Cabral, new purple signing and replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who spent the last days of the winter transfer market at Juventus.

“I have often heard that with the disposals of Chiesa and Vlahovic , Commisso has repaid the purchase of Fiorentina. It is very true that we have collected a lot of money, but the work of a director starts a long time ago. Chiesa has been here since he was a child and Fiorentina have been very good at making him grow, he has become a strong player and brought in 60 million. On Vlahovic, congratulations to those who bought it, but then there is the growth we have insisted on with Montella, Iachini and Prandelli. When we talked to Prandelli we decided together to bet everything on Dusan, we were good too. It is true that we grossed 135 million from these players , when one buys a company, one buys the package. In recent years we have also found many budget players, with salaries and commissions to pay, I can name a few Thereau, Zekhnini, Montiel, Rasmussen, we had to sell 40 of them. When I left, I left Cuadrado, Kalinic, Borja Valero and an important technical park . Our ambition does not change, we have a strong ownership and it is up to me and Barone not to make him lose the enthusiasm to invest“.

Pradè: “Vlahovic case apart, happy with Cabral”

“To achieve technical goals and sporting ambition we cannot rely only on a player. The transfer market in January proved it, we took Ikonè when there was absolutely no inkling of Vlahovic’s sale. After selling it, we immediately invested in Cabral, this shows that we don’t want to lose our sporting ambition but rather increase it. If it will always be like this? The Vlahovic case was a special case. We’re glad we got Cabral, is a strong and young striker, already in the orbit of the Brazilian national team. He is a player we have followed a lot and we have been good and lucky to take the opportunity in a difficult moment in the transfer market“.

Pradè on Julian and Agustin Alvarez

“Julian Alvarez? We followed him a lot, we liked him. But at the time of the transfer market we never went to attack him because having taken Piatek and having Vlahovic would not have made sense. When the transfer of Vlahovic materialized, Alvarez was already at City. Agustin Alvarez? We like it, but the Penarol values ​​it a figure that at the moment we consider excessive. Does Commisso have to think? I cannot comment on my president’s words. I’ve heard the interview and I’m worried too. He is a man who puts everything into it, enthusiasm and money and I understand his disappointment. Today is too early to be able to say what his feelings are, on our part and the team we will do everything to give him strength and enthusiasm. We will try to win back all the fans by winning as many games as possible“.