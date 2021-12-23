Vlhaovic best striker, Barella and Calhanoglu king of assists, Lazio in the marathon

And the Lazio the team that runs the most of all and holds the ball more in Serie A, while going to Bologna and Rome the first place in the unfortunate ranking of centered posts / crosspieces. These are just some of the curiosities offered by the numbers of the Serie A championship at its halfway point according to the statistics compiled by the League. Data that indicate above all that the primacy of Inter, sanctioned by the overtaking of the last few days and then by the winter title obtained one day before the Christmas holidays, is also in the numbers of the entire race so far.

The formation of Simone Inzaghi it is also top of the class for goals scored (49), total shots and on goal (as many as 127, and is the only one to have exceeded 100 followed by Mourinho’s Rome at 92) and assist (31 in front of 27 of Lazio and 25 of Atalanta). The two best men-assists are also the Nerazzurri Nicolò Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu (7). Inter in front of everyone also in the ranking relating to crosses (145), corners (123) and header goals (12). Leading the ranking of saves in the top league is Venezia (76) followed by other ‘small’ such as Spezia (69) and Empoli (68), while in the ranking of the km traveled by their players is Lazio di Sarri whose ‘marathoners’ players scored an average of 112,823 km ahead of Venezia and Inter. To hit the highest number of poles and crossbar resulting the most unfortunate teams in Serie A are Bologna and Roma (9 posts and 7 crosses hit respectively) while the Giallorossi striker Tammy Abraham is the main ‘subscriber’ to hit the woods together with Sampdoria midfielder Antonio Candreva (both at 4). And instead Empoli by Aurelio Andreazzoli the eleven with the highest number of offside actions (53) in front of Sampdoria and Milan. He is at the top both in shots as well as in goals Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic (68 among those in goal, 30, and those out) who is also the player with the most fouls suffered (47) in front of Davide Frattesi of Sassuolo and Joao Pedro of Cagliari.