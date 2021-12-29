Vlhova ahead as expected, but Gisin and Liensberger are very close …

The first heat of the fourth slalom of the season sees the Slovakian 8 cents ahead of the Swiss, Holdener and Duerr pay a lot. Very good performance by Brignone (12th), excluding the other blue ones from the second.

All according to predictions. Petra Vlhova in front, but with decidedly reduced gaps, given that Michelle Gisin returns to enchant even in slalom (exactly one year ago she won in Semmering …) and makes the most of the bib number 1, closing just 8 cents from the Slovak leader of specialties and with the chance to exploit the absence of Mikaela Shiffrin also in terms of general cup.

Halfway through the Lienz slalom race (the 2nd round is scheduled for 1.00 pm), Katharina Liensberger seems to be running for the victory, third at 27 cents, but what a good Camille Rast (4th at 53 cents) and Mina Fuerst Holtmann (5 ^ a + 0 “58 with bib 25) to fit with high pectorals thanks also to the light entering the upper part, in addition to the Canadians Mielzynski and St-Germain in sixth and seventh place, respectively at 68 and 77 cents from the top, and the Swedish Fermbaeck (eighth) preceding compatriot Anna Swenn-Larsson, who pays 84, and the duo Holdener-Dubovska, paired in tenth place at almost a second (+ 0 ”98).

Much less good was the performance of Lena Duerr, who started at the top this season with Levi’s podiums, but today she will find herself having to recover from 18th position, already 1 “20 from Vlhova and with Andreja Slokar who precedes her by 6 cents. , but also by a splendid Federica Brignone. Starting with the 31st, the Aosta Valley player is 12th (her best result in a CdM slalom is the 12th obtained in Semmering), 99 cents from Vlhova and with the possibility of attacking the top ten.

Fede is the only athlete of a national team without the Peterlini lighthouse (unfortunately for the whole season), to qualify for the second heat as Lara Della Mea is excluded for 12 cents, 32nd at the finish line, Vera Tschurtschenthaler returns to the cup after almost two years and defends himself well, but ends 41st at 2 ”35, in front of Anita Gulli (46 ^ at 2” 63) who makes a mistake on the final wall, throwing away a pass that now seemed to be done. Very badly Marta Rossetti, at 3 ”52, Sophie Mathiou left early.

CLASSIFICATION 1 ^ HEAT WOMEN’S SLALOM LIENZ

1st Petra Vlhova in 51 ”53

2nd Michelle Gisin + 0 “08

3rd Katharina Liensberger + 0 ”27

4th Camille Rast + 0 “53

5th Mina Fuerst Holtmann + 0 ”58

6th Erin Mielzynski + 0 ”68

7th Laurence St-Germain + 0 ”77

8th Elsa Fermbaeck + 0 ”82

9th Anna Swenn-Larsson + 0 “84

10th Wendy Holdener + 0 “98

10th Martina Dubovska + 0 “98

12th Federica Brignone + 0 ”99

32 ° Lara Della Mea + 2 “08

41 ° Vera Tschurtschenthaler + 2 “35

46th Anita Gulli + 2 “63

49th Marta Rossetti + 3 ”52

DNF Sophie Mathiou