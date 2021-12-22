Vlhova and Shiffrin always with 1 and 5, n ° 2 for Bassino

Wednesday another challenge on the Stade Emile-Allais: all against Mikaela, the Slovakian and the holder of the crystal ball will open the match, looking for redemption. Brignone draws on 6, Goggia on 11 and watch out for Camille Rast on 27 …

A startlist … similar to today’s one, with the same bibs for 3 of the top 4 athletes in the ranking in the giant number 1 in Courchevel.

Tomorrow there will be an encore on the Stade Emile-Allais, for the third specialty of the season, recovery of Killington, always scheduled from 10.00 (live TV on Eurosport 1 and Rai Sport, the same for the second at 13.00), with weather forecasts similar, that is, clear skies and slopes … at risk. The layout will be entrusted to two Italian technicians, as Luis Prenn, at the helm of the Swiss, will draw the first heat, while Paolo Deflorian, who has been on the blue staff for years, will put down the second.

And there is a great desire for redemption in Italy, starting with Marta Bassino who left the scene in the first heat of race-1: bib n ° 2 for the Cuneo-based, immediately after Petra Vlhova who still caught the 1 and will have to avoid to fall into the pitfalls that cost her a very heavy tenth this morning. With the 3 here is Tessa Worley, fresh from fifth place, then Michelle Gisin again with the 4 to look for another podium and Mikaela Shiffrin with the same 5 that brought her to triumph a few hours ago.

After the specialty and general leader, Federica Brignone to do much better than today’s 7th place, with Sara Hector returning to the first sub-group and starting seventh. In the second step it will be Stephanie Brunner who will come out of the gate with 8, a great chance with 9 for Maryna Gasienica-Daniel, back from an excellent sixth place, then Nina O’Brien before Sofia Goggia, who had the lot for the 11 and will go into battle to seek at least the top ten area.

Mowinckel, Hrovat (released today, he wasted the top 7 and caught the n ° 13), an increasingly brilliant Ramona Siebenhofer between the wide doors and Holtmann will close at 15, then Holdener, far from on the ball in the first giant, and on the 17th of Elena Curtoni, only 27th and with the desire to score heavy points like Karoline Pichler (comb 42), Roberta Melesi (45), Vivien Insam (55) and Ilaria Ghisalberti (58), who have remained today far from qualification.

Attention to Camille Rast’s bib 27, simply extraordinary in the first appointment in Savoy, 9th with number 45, but also to Tviberg, Haaser, Frasse Sombet, Moltzan and Slokar who will start in series from 21 to 25.

FEMALE GIANT – Courchevel

Startlist 1st heat: 1 Vlhova, 2 Bassino, 3 Worley, 4 Gisin, 5 Shiffrin, 6 Brignone, 7 Hector, 8 Brunner, 9 Gasienica-Daniel, 10 O’Brien, 11 Goggia, 12 Mowinckel, 13 Hrovat, 14 Siebenhofer, 15 Holtmann, 17 Curtoni, 42 Pichler, 45 Melesi, 55 Insam, 58 Ghisalberti.