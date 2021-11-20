Vlhova and Shiffrin divided by 0.11. At 1.30 pm the second heat – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.52 We will therefore have only one blue qualified for the second heat, Martina Peterlini who is 22nd at 1 ″ 84 from Petra Vlhova.

11.51 Anita Gulli 53rd at 3 ″ 11, out.

11.48 58th at 4 ″ 50 the junior world champion Sophie Mathiou.

11.39 Outside Roberta Midali.

11.27 At the moment only Martina Peterlini is qualified, 20ma at 1 ″ 84 from Vlhova. Three blue are still missing: Midali 53, Mathiou 63 and Gulli 67.

11.25 Also Marta Rossetti still far from the best form: she is 30th at 2 ″ 70, she will hardly qualify.

11.23 Lara Della Mea, recovering from a serious injury, is still very far from a decent state of form. It is 32m at 3 ″ 35, already out.

11.21 Not good Marta Bassino. Bad as usual on the plane, but also messes up on the steep and ends 30ma at 3 ″ 25: he will not qualify.

11.19 The first 30 athletes got off. The top positions have not changed: Vlhova leads with 11 cents over Shiffrin, 48 over Slokar and 55 over Swenn Larsson. Fifth Gisin at 0.70, tied sixth Liensberger and Duerr at 0.72. Now we will update you with all the blue, starting with Bassino who starts with the bib n.31.

11.18 The Norwegian Tviberg is 18th at 1 ″ 73. So Peterlini slips to 20th place.

11.16 The Canadian Nullmeyer disputes an excellent test and is 13th at 1 ″ 53. 19but therefore Peterlini.

11.15 Good performance for Martina Peterlini, 18th at 1 ″ 84 and certainly qualified. He lost too much on the plan, a good 95 cents.

11.14 The Norwegian Stjernesund is splendid, able to grab the tenth place at 1 ″ 19 from Vlhova. Now Martina Peterlini.

11.12 Meillard risks not qualifying. Switzerland is 25th at 2 ″ 72. Now the Norwegian Stjernesund, then it will be the turn of Martina Peterlini.

11.11 The Swedish Fjaellstroem is 23rd at 2 ″ 56, therefore on the hair for the qualification. Attention now to the talented Swiss Melanie Meillard.

11.09 The Norwegian Holtmann is immediately out.

11.08 Fair test for the Austrian Huber, 14th at 1 ″ 62. The track begins to sign.

11.04 The Norwegian Riis-Johannessen is 22nd at 2 ″ 61. The feeling is that the blue will have to try to contain the gap to two and a half seconds to qualify.

11.03 The Austrian Gallhuber is 17th at 1 ″ 91. The time for Martina Peterlini is approaching. We are at number 22.

11.02 The Canadian Mielzynski, another athlete in decline in recent seasons, is 18th at 2 ″ 11.

11.00 The French veteran Noens closes 17th at 2 ″ 01. For her, the pinnacle of her career is now behind us.

10.59 The Swiss Rast pays duty and is 17ma at 2 ″ 52, next to last.

10.59 We remember the bibs of the Italians: 28 Peterlini, 31 Bassino, 34 Della Mea, 36 Rossetti, 53 Midali, 63 Mathiou, 67 Gulli.

10.58 Not even the Austrian Troops shines, 13ma at 1 ″ 60.

10.56 The Austrian Gritsch misses heavily and is 16th at 2 ″ 54.

10.53 The ranking after the top 15: Vlhova in command with 11 cents on Shiffrin, 48 on Slokar and 55 on Swenn Larsson. Fifth Gisin at 0.70, tied sixth Liensberger and Duerr at 0.72.

10.52 Bad mistake by the Slovenian Bucik, who crashes at the entrance to the wall. Closes 12ma at 1 “56.

10.51 The Czech Dubovska is tenth at 1 ″ 43. All in all, the gaps are not exaggerated.

10.49 The Swedish Swenn Larsson is returning to the levels of a few seasons ago. It is excellent fourth at 0.55. On the floor it went really strong.

10.48 The Canadian St-Germain is ninth at 1 ″ 51.

10.46 The Slovenian Slokar is confirmed in exponential growth. After the victory in the parallel of Lech, he enters third position at 0.48 from the top.

10.45 The Austrian Mair is tenth at 1 ″ 88, the last of the athletes to reach the finish line so far.

10.43 Fair performance for the Swedish Hector, more at ease in the giant. It is seventh at 1 ″ 11.

10.42 Not a good heat for the American Moltzan, seventh at 1 ″ 63. We remind you that to see the first blue we will have to wait for bib number 28.

10.40 The race for victory seems to be restricted to Vlhova in Shiffrin. No surprises about it …

10.39 The Swiss Michelle Gisin struggles on the plan, but in the final she defends herself and is third at 70 cents from Vlhova.

10.38 The Austrian Liensberger, holder of the specialty World Cup, immediately pays 45 cents on the plan. Then it contains the damage in the final and is third at 0.72, the same time as Lena Duerr.

10.36 Bad imbalance for the German Lena Duerr, who had to brake sharply on the steep to not go out. Upon arrival, however, it is third at 0.72, therefore an excellent test.

10.35 The Swiss Holdener is third at 0.93, she suffered a lot on the steep.

10.34 Shiffrin recovers on the final wall and closes second at 11 cents from Vlhova. The Slovakian made a difference with her power on the plane.

10.33 Shiffrin behind by 4 cents at the first detection and by 36 per second.

10.33 Petra Vlhova trims 1 ″ 74 to the Norwegian Lysdahl, who was not convinced. Now we will immediately see Mikaela Shiffrin’s answer!

10.32 0.45 for Vlhova in the second part, unleashed on the plan.

10.32 Vlhova already 2 tenths ahead of the first intermediate.

10.31 Too many drifting for Lysdahl, we can do better. 53 ″ 89 his time trial. It’s now Petra Vlhova’s turn!

10.30 Levi’s women’s slalom has begun! The Norwegian Lysdahl on the track.

10.28 Here we are, the Norwegian Lysdahl at the starting gate.

10.25 The first seven to go down will be Lysdahl, Vlhova, Shiffrin, Holdener, Duerr, Liensberger and Gisin.

10.16 Italy in slalom makes a lot of effort. Not from today, but for 20 years … The fact that the first blue to leave is Martina Peterlini with 28 says it all … We will need patience. Curiosity for the young Sophie Mathiou, junior world champion in charge of the specialty.

10.14 There is no escape: the big favorites will clearly be Shiffrin and Vlhova.

10.13 Petra Vlhova’s successes are three: twice in 2020 and once in 2017.

10.10 Mikaela Shiffrin has won four times in Levi: 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019.

10.00 The start numbers of the blue: 28 Peterlini, 31 Bassino, 34 Della Mea, 36 Rossetti, 53 Midali, 63 Mathiou, 67 Gulli.

9.55 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live of the Levi women’s slalom. The first heat will start at 10.30.

Program, schedules, and how to follow the race on TV – The World Cup standings – The presentation of the race

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the first slalom in Levi (Finland) valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing World Cup. On the Scandinavian snow, everything is ready for a weekend dedicated to narrow doors, with the first two slaloms of the season.

After the debut in Soelden, and the parallel in Lech, we remain on the technical disciplines for the first round which will deliver 100 really heavy points. The first heat of today’s race will start at 10.30 Italian (11.30 local time), while the second will start at 13.30 and will make up the podium of the first seasonal slalom.

The favorites, of course, are the usual notes. Petra Vlhova launches her challenge to Mikaela Shiffrin but, of course, also pay attention to the rising star Katharina Liensberger. For Italy, however, we will see in action Martina Peterlini, Marta Rossetti, Lara Della Mea, Marta Bassino, Sophie Mathiou, Roberta Midali, Anita Gulli and Serena Viviani.

Levi’s first slalom will start at 10.30 with the start of the first heat. OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the race, so as not to miss a second of the show of the Circo Bianco for women.

