Vlhova and Shiffrin, it will be the two stars to open the historic ‘night race’ in Schladming

The startlist of Tuesday’s slalom on Planai: Petra with 1 (and can already win the specialty cup), then Mikaela for the redemption, surprise in Italy with Della Mea returning to the startlist, but will not be at the start anyway. In the race Rossetti, Mathiou, Gulli and Tschurtschenthaler.

A historic competition, for the first time in the night of a women’s slalom in Schladming.

To replace another night race, that of Flachau skipped due to Covid, the splendid Planai which on January 25 will host the traditional men’s event born 25 years ago, is preparing to welcome the stars of the pink circus.

On Tuesday, with the first heat starting at 18.00 (Italian layout with Devid Salvadori) and the second at 20.45 (Canadian design with Gamper, both tests live on TV on Eurosport 1 and Rai Sport), the Women’s World Cup returns to the temple of Styria, where the girls competed only in the 2012 finals and in the 2013 world race, the one that crowned Mikaela Shiffrin for the first time.

The American must immediately cancel the fork of Kranjska Gora to repel the assault of Petra Vlhova, who follows her by only 35 points in the general and can already close the accounts for her second slalom cup, given that the specialty leader will be enough a third place to toast with two races to spare.

The Slovakian will inaugurate the race with bib number 1 and Shiffrin herself will follow her with 2. Then in the series Duerr, Gisin (out Sunday), Holdener, fresh from yet another 2nd place on Podkoren, Liensberger with 6 and the same desire to forget the exit in the last Slovenian event, and Anna Swenn-Larsson to close the first sub-group. Attention because with the number 8, in his first time among the “big ones”, we will immediately see Ali Nullmeyer who has finally exploded in the last races and will be the first of the two Canadians in the series, with teammate St-Germain bib 9.

If Austria will also focus on Huber and Gallhuber, it will not be able to count on Katharina Truppe, one of the many absent (like Slokar, who does not return after the positivity at Covid pre Kranjska Gora) of a slalom that also finds some important athletes, see Rast, Danioth and Meillard in Switzerland and Stjernesund herself among the Norwegians, but also Stephanie Brunner in the Austrian team (she will be the last at the gate with number 58).

And there is the surprise of the last hour in Italy: in the afternoon the FISI announced the presence of four athletes, with the return of Vera Tschurtschenthaler after Covid, but Lara Della Mea, who had missed the race, was also included in the startlist. on Podkoren, before the communication office of the Federation in any case indicated to us the certain absence of the Tarvisiana. Only four then the blue at the start, with Rossetti who will have 33, Mathiou 47 followed by Tschurtschenthaler (48) and Gulli with 53.

FEMALE SLALOM – SCHLADMING

Startlist 1st heat: 1 Vlhova, 2 Shiffrin, 3 Duerr, 4 Gisin, 5 Holdener, 6 Liensberger, 7 Swenn-Larsson, 8 Nullmeyer, 9 St-Germain, 10 Hector, 11 Huber, 12 Moltzan, 13 Bucik, 14 Gallhuber, 15 Dubovska, 32 Della Mea, 33 Rossetti, 47 Mathiou, 48 Tschurtschenthaler, 53 Gulli.