Vlhova does not miss a beat! Shiffrin chases at 0.64 – OA Sport

12.49: Immediately wrong and the Canadian St-Germain exits before the intermediate

12.48: The Swedish Hector can’t find the right twist. Delay of 2 ″ 83 and provisional tenth place for the Scandinavian

12.46: Disappointing tenth place for the Austrian Mair who accumulates a heavy delay 2 ″ 96 from the head

12.46: Mair in the intermediate has a delay of 66 cents

12.45: Inforca Dubovska who was liked at the top. Too bad for the Czech

12.44: Dubovska is 47 cents late in the intermediate

12.43: The Slovenian Bucik also loses a lot in the second part, who with 2 ″ 48 of delay is ninth

12.43: Bucik is already 92 cents late in the intermediate

12.41: The Slovenian Slokar is not particularly precise and aggressive and closes 1 ″ 85 late, seventh

12.40: Despite a dangerous retreat in the final part, Shiffrin manages to enter second place at 64 cents from Vlhova. Good test of the American

12.40: Shiffrin is 6 cents late in the intermediate

12.39: Goes further, the Swiss Gisin passes away from the post and closes with a delay of 2 ″ 26, is sixth and last. It’s up to Shiffrin

12.38: Gisin is 86 cents late in the intermediate

12.37: It is not yet the Liensberger of last year. The Austrian falls behind by 1 ″ 17, is the one who loses less in the last part but is fourth

12.36: In the intermediate Liensberger is 47 cents late

12.36: Test in line with those who preceded her for the Swiss Holdener who places second at 81 cents from Vlhova

12.35: Holdener is 10 cents late in the intermediate

12.34: Vlhova seems to have made a difference in the final part. The Swedish Swenn Larsson ends 84 cents from the Slovak, second, after a first part in line with the leaders

12.33: Swenn Larsson is 8 cents late in the intermediate

12.32: Heavy delay for the German Duerr who struggles in the final part and closes 1 ″ 69 late, second

12.32: Duerr has 5 tenths of delay in the intermediate

12.31: There is a strong wind that is filling the track with leaves. No apparent problem for the Slovakian Vlhova who closed with a time of 55 ″ 99

12.30: Vlhova at the gate

12.29: It is cloudy in Zagreb but there are no visibility problems, we are 8th at the finish. Spring temperatures

12.28: The tracker of the first heat is the Swedish Christian Thoma, in the second heat he will track the American Mike Day

12.26: This is the starting list of the first heat:

1 705423 VLHOVA Petra 1995 SVK Rossignol

2 206355 DUERR Lena 1991 GER Head

3 506146 SWENN LARSSON Anna 1991 SWE Head

4 516280 HOLDENER Wendy 1993 SUI Head

5 56388 LIENSBERGER Katharina 1997 AUT Rossignol

6 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol

7 6535237 SHIFFRIN Mikaela 1995 USA Atomic

8 565463 SLOKAR Andreja 1997 SLO Nordica

9 565401 BUCIK Ana 1993 SLO Salomon

10 155728 DUBOVSKA Martina 1992 CZE Voelkl

11 56333 MAIR Chiara 1996 AUT Voelkl

12 506399 HECTOR Sara 1992 SWE Head

13 107427 ST-GERMAIN Laurence 1994 CAN Rossignol

14 56315 TROOPS Katharina 1996 AUT Fischer

15 539909 MOLTZAN Paula 1994 USA Rossignol

16 56253 HUBER Katharina 1995 AUT Fischer

17 106961 MIELZYNSKI Erin 1990 CAN Atomic

18 56367 GALLHUBER Katharina 1997 AUT Atomic

19 196806 NOENS Nastasia 1988 FRA Salomon

20 426100 HOLTMANN Mina Fuerst 1995 NOR Voelkl

21 385096 POPOVIC Leona 1997 CRO Voelkl

22 426043 TVIBERG Maria Therese 1994 NOR Head

23 107798 NULLMEYER Ali 1998 CAN Atomic

24 56344 SPORER Marie-Therese 1996 AUT Atomic

25 225518 GUEST Charlie 1993 GBR Fischer

26 307493 ANDO Asa 1996 JPN Atomic

27 506664 FJAELLSTROEM Magdalena 1995 SWE Atomic

28 355061 HILZINGER Jessica 1997 GER Atomic

29 565491 DVORNIK Neja 2001 SLO Fischer

30 507168 AICHER Emma 2003 GER Head

31 565471 HROVAT Meta 1998 SLO Salomon

32 6295075 OF MEA Lara 1999 ITA Salomon

33 6295165 ROSSETTI Marta 1999 ITA Head

34 516426 STOFFEL Elena 1996 ON Dynastar

35 107747 SMART Amelia 1998 CAN Atomic

36 107583 REMME Roni 1996 CAN Head

37 206532 SCHMOTZ Marlene 1994 GER Fischer

38 539927 LAPANJA Lila 1994 USA Stoeckli

39 155727 CAPOVA Gabriela 1993 CZE Kaestle

40 385116 LJUTIC Zrinka 2004 CRO Rossignol

41 6536171 HENSIEN Katie 1999 USA Rossignol

42 507046 BOSTROEM MUSSENER Moa 2001 SWE Rossignol

43 385092 KOMSIC Andrea 1996 CRO Atomic

44 415205 HUDSON Piera 1996 NZL Dynastar

45 486028 GORNOSTAEVA Anastasia 1999 RUS Rossignol

46 506583 SAEFVENBERG Charlotta 1994 SWE Rossignol

47 516631 EGLOFF Selina 2001 SUI Rossignol

48 6536851 ZIMMERMANN Zoe 2002 USA

49 507109 ARONSSON ELFMAN Hanna 2002 SWE Rossignol

50 6295752 MATHIOU Sophie 2002 ENG Rossignol

51 198176 LAMURE Marie 2001 FRA Rossignol

52 56427 LORENZ Bernadette 1998 AUT Voelkl

53 665009 SHKANOVA Maria 1989 BLR Augment

54 299983 GULLI Anita 1998 ITA Voelkl

55 185493 POHJOLAINEN Pink 2003 FIN Atomic

56 6536833 ROUNTREE-WILLIAMS Nicola 2002 USA Voelkl

57 206885 SCHLOSSER Paulina 2001 GER Voelkl

58 65117 VANREUSEL Kim 1998 BEL Salomon

59 185475 PYKALAINEN Erika 2001 FIN Atomic

60 245084 TOTH Zita 2002 HUN

12.24: Many are absent due to Covid and beyond. The Swiss Meillard, Danioth and Rast, the Norwegian Stjernesund, the Austrian Gritsch, the Americans O’Brien and Hurt and the Swedish Fermbaeck will be missing, but she is injured

12.22: These are the bibs of the blue: Lara Della Mea with the number 32, Marta Rossetti with the number 33, Sophie Mathiou with the number 52, Anita Gulli with the 57. Marta Rossetti is in danger of a problem in her right ankle

12.19: The four blue at the start will all take to the track after number 30, with the aim of qualifying for the second heat

12.16: At home Italy, which already has to do without Martina Peterlini, the best of the blue so far, who got a serious injury before Christmas and will miss the rest of the season, there will be no Federica Brignone who focuses on next stages of the Cup and Vera Tschurtschenthaler, positive at Covid, will also be missing

12.13: Surprises are not excluded, even if the track does not bode well for those who will start with higher numbers than the first 5, starting with Wendy Holdener who could take advantage of excellent absences and a growing slalom condition to give the assault to the first career success in the World Cup, up to the luxury outsiders Lena Duerr, Katarina Liensberger, Michelle Gisin, Katharina Truppe or Sara Hector

12.09: The challenge at the highest level is therefore back between the leader of the specialty cup Petra Vlhova who in Lienz appeared in excellent condition, with a second place in the giant and the success in slalom, and the American Mikaela Shiffrin

12.06: The return of the American Mikaela Shiffrin is official, forced to skip the Austrian trip to Lienz due to Covid.

12.03: The specialists will be in action on the Croatian snows of the “Crveni Spust” for the slalom that will close the 2021 program and with several absences between injuries and athletes who have been stopped by Covid-19.

12.00: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live direct of the special slalom in Zagreb valid for the 2021-2022 Women’s Alpine Ski World Cup

