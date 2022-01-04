Vlhova does not miss a beat! Shiffrin chases at 0.64 – OA Sport
CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE
12.49: Immediately wrong and the Canadian St-Germain exits before the intermediate
12.48: The Swedish Hector can’t find the right twist. Delay of 2 ″ 83 and provisional tenth place for the Scandinavian
12.46: Disappointing tenth place for the Austrian Mair who accumulates a heavy delay 2 ″ 96 from the head
12.46: Mair in the intermediate has a delay of 66 cents
12.45: Inforca Dubovska who was liked at the top. Too bad for the Czech
12.44: Dubovska is 47 cents late in the intermediate
12.43: The Slovenian Bucik also loses a lot in the second part, who with 2 ″ 48 of delay is ninth
12.43: Bucik is already 92 cents late in the intermediate
12.41: The Slovenian Slokar is not particularly precise and aggressive and closes 1 ″ 85 late, seventh
12.40: Despite a dangerous retreat in the final part, Shiffrin manages to enter second place at 64 cents from Vlhova. Good test of the American
12.40: Shiffrin is 6 cents late in the intermediate
12.39: Goes further, the Swiss Gisin passes away from the post and closes with a delay of 2 ″ 26, is sixth and last. It’s up to Shiffrin
12.38: Gisin is 86 cents late in the intermediate
12.37: It is not yet the Liensberger of last year. The Austrian falls behind by 1 ″ 17, is the one who loses less in the last part but is fourth
12.36: In the intermediate Liensberger is 47 cents late
12.36: Test in line with those who preceded her for the Swiss Holdener who places second at 81 cents from Vlhova
12.35: Holdener is 10 cents late in the intermediate
12.34: Vlhova seems to have made a difference in the final part. The Swedish Swenn Larsson ends 84 cents from the Slovak, second, after a first part in line with the leaders
12.33: Swenn Larsson is 8 cents late in the intermediate
12.32: Heavy delay for the German Duerr who struggles in the final part and closes 1 ″ 69 late, second
12.32: Duerr has 5 tenths of delay in the intermediate
12.31: There is a strong wind that is filling the track with leaves. No apparent problem for the Slovakian Vlhova who closed with a time of 55 ″ 99
12.30: Vlhova at the gate
12.29: It is cloudy in Zagreb but there are no visibility problems, we are 8th at the finish. Spring temperatures
12.28: The tracker of the first heat is the Swedish Christian Thoma, in the second heat he will track the American Mike Day
12.26: This is the starting list of the first heat:
1 705423 VLHOVA Petra 1995 SVK Rossignol
2 206355 DUERR Lena 1991 GER Head
3 506146 SWENN LARSSON Anna 1991 SWE Head
4 516280 HOLDENER Wendy 1993 SUI Head
5 56388 LIENSBERGER Katharina 1997 AUT Rossignol
6 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol
7 6535237 SHIFFRIN Mikaela 1995 USA Atomic
8 565463 SLOKAR Andreja 1997 SLO Nordica
9 565401 BUCIK Ana 1993 SLO Salomon
10 155728 DUBOVSKA Martina 1992 CZE Voelkl
11 56333 MAIR Chiara 1996 AUT Voelkl
12 506399 HECTOR Sara 1992 SWE Head
13 107427 ST-GERMAIN Laurence 1994 CAN Rossignol
14 56315 TROOPS Katharina 1996 AUT Fischer
15 539909 MOLTZAN Paula 1994 USA Rossignol
16 56253 HUBER Katharina 1995 AUT Fischer
17 106961 MIELZYNSKI Erin 1990 CAN Atomic
18 56367 GALLHUBER Katharina 1997 AUT Atomic
19 196806 NOENS Nastasia 1988 FRA Salomon
20 426100 HOLTMANN Mina Fuerst 1995 NOR Voelkl
21 385096 POPOVIC Leona 1997 CRO Voelkl
22 426043 TVIBERG Maria Therese 1994 NOR Head
23 107798 NULLMEYER Ali 1998 CAN Atomic
24 56344 SPORER Marie-Therese 1996 AUT Atomic
25 225518 GUEST Charlie 1993 GBR Fischer
26 307493 ANDO Asa 1996 JPN Atomic
27 506664 FJAELLSTROEM Magdalena 1995 SWE Atomic
28 355061 HILZINGER Jessica 1997 GER Atomic
29 565491 DVORNIK Neja 2001 SLO Fischer
30 507168 AICHER Emma 2003 GER Head
31 565471 HROVAT Meta 1998 SLO Salomon
32 6295075 OF MEA Lara 1999 ITA Salomon
33 6295165 ROSSETTI Marta 1999 ITA Head
34 516426 STOFFEL Elena 1996 ON Dynastar
35 107747 SMART Amelia 1998 CAN Atomic
36 107583 REMME Roni 1996 CAN Head
37 206532 SCHMOTZ Marlene 1994 GER Fischer
38 539927 LAPANJA Lila 1994 USA Stoeckli
39 155727 CAPOVA Gabriela 1993 CZE Kaestle
40 385116 LJUTIC Zrinka 2004 CRO Rossignol
41 6536171 HENSIEN Katie 1999 USA Rossignol
42 507046 BOSTROEM MUSSENER Moa 2001 SWE Rossignol
43 385092 KOMSIC Andrea 1996 CRO Atomic
44 415205 HUDSON Piera 1996 NZL Dynastar
45 486028 GORNOSTAEVA Anastasia 1999 RUS Rossignol
46 506583 SAEFVENBERG Charlotta 1994 SWE Rossignol
47 516631 EGLOFF Selina 2001 SUI Rossignol
48 6536851 ZIMMERMANN Zoe 2002 USA
49 507109 ARONSSON ELFMAN Hanna 2002 SWE Rossignol
50 6295752 MATHIOU Sophie 2002 ENG Rossignol
51 198176 LAMURE Marie 2001 FRA Rossignol
52 56427 LORENZ Bernadette 1998 AUT Voelkl
53 665009 SHKANOVA Maria 1989 BLR Augment
54 299983 GULLI Anita 1998 ITA Voelkl
55 185493 POHJOLAINEN Pink 2003 FIN Atomic
56 6536833 ROUNTREE-WILLIAMS Nicola 2002 USA Voelkl
57 206885 SCHLOSSER Paulina 2001 GER Voelkl
58 65117 VANREUSEL Kim 1998 BEL Salomon
59 185475 PYKALAINEN Erika 2001 FIN Atomic
60 245084 TOTH Zita 2002 HUN
12.24: Many are absent due to Covid and beyond. The Swiss Meillard, Danioth and Rast, the Norwegian Stjernesund, the Austrian Gritsch, the Americans O’Brien and Hurt and the Swedish Fermbaeck will be missing, but she is injured
12.22: These are the bibs of the blue: Lara Della Mea with the number 32, Marta Rossetti with the number 33, Sophie Mathiou with the number 52, Anita Gulli with the 57. Marta Rossetti is in danger of a problem in her right ankle
12.19: The four blue at the start will all take to the track after number 30, with the aim of qualifying for the second heat
12.16: At home Italy, which already has to do without Martina Peterlini, the best of the blue so far, who got a serious injury before Christmas and will miss the rest of the season, there will be no Federica Brignone who focuses on next stages of the Cup and Vera Tschurtschenthaler, positive at Covid, will also be missing
12.13: Surprises are not excluded, even if the track does not bode well for those who will start with higher numbers than the first 5, starting with Wendy Holdener who could take advantage of excellent absences and a growing slalom condition to give the assault to the first career success in the World Cup, up to the luxury outsiders Lena Duerr, Katarina Liensberger, Michelle Gisin, Katharina Truppe or Sara Hector
12.09: The challenge at the highest level is therefore back between the leader of the specialty cup Petra Vlhova who in Lienz appeared in excellent condition, with a second place in the giant and the success in slalom, and the American Mikaela Shiffrin
12.06: The return of the American Mikaela Shiffrin is official, forced to skip the Austrian trip to Lienz due to Covid.
12.03: The specialists will be in action on the Croatian snows of the “Crveni Spust” for the slalom that will close the 2021 program and with several absences between injuries and athletes who have been stopped by Covid-19.
12.00: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live direct of the special slalom in Zagreb valid for the 2021-2022 Women’s Alpine Ski World Cup
Zagreb slalom program, schedules and TV – The presentation of the Zagreb slalom – The ranking of the Women’s World Cup – The squads of Italy – The chronicle of the Lienz slalom – The precedents of the blue in Zagreb – The assault of Sofia Goggia at the World Cup –
Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the special slalom in Zagreb valid for the 2021-2022 Women’s Alpine Ski World Cup. The specialists will be in action on the Croatian snows of the “Crveni Spust” for the slalom that will close the 2021 program and with several absences between injuries and athletes who have been stopped by Covid-19.
The return of the American Mikaela Shiffrin, forced to skip the Austrian trip to Lienz due to Covid, is official. The Swiss Meillard, Danioth and Rast, who tested positive at the test carried out yesterday, will miss the appeal. The challenge at the highest level between the leader of the specialty cup is therefore back Petra Vlhova who in Lienz appeared in excellent condition, with a second place in giant and success in slalom, and the American Mikaela Shiffrin but there could be some surprises, starting from Wendy Holdener who could take advantage of excellent absences and a growing slalom condition to give the assault to the first career success in the World Cup, up to the luxury outsiders Lena Duerr, Katarina Liensberger, Michelle Gisin, Katharina Truppe or Sara Hector. The ability of the organizers to prepare a track entirely on artificial snow for the final result is very important.
At home Italy, which already has to do without Martina Peterlini, the best of the blue so far, who got a serious injury before Christmas and will miss the rest of the season, there will be no federica Brignone who focuses on the next stages of the Cup. The four blue at the start will all take to the track after number 30, with the aim of qualifying for the second heat. Lara Della Mea with number 32, Marta Rossetti with number 33, Sophie Mathiou with number 52, Anita Gulli with number 57.
OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE of the special slalom in Zagreb valid for the 2021-2022 Women’s Alpine Ski World Cup, not to miss even a second of the Circo Bianco show. The first heat will start at 12.30, the second at 16.05. Have fun!
Photo: Lapresse