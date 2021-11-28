Vlhova for the trio, but Mikaela Shiffrin is lurking – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

LIVE LIVE FROM THE MEN’S SUPER-G FROM LAKE LOUISE

STARTING BIBS FOR TODAY’S SLALOM

Schedules, program, TV and starting numbers of the slalom – The World Cup ranking – The presentation of the race

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the Killington slalom (Vermont, United States) valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing World Cup. Therefore, the first stage of the North American trip ends, which is finally back on the calendar after a year of pause due to the well-known problems related to the pandemic.

After yesterday’s giant, on the track called Superstar, today the slalom will take place, the third of this first part of the season. The first heat will start at 3.45 pm Italian (9.45 am local time), while the second and decisive one will start at 6.45 pm.

What can we expect from this slalom? Most likely we will see yet another chapter of the exciting saga at very high levels between Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova, with the Slovakian who will try to continue on her clear path between the narrow gates. The holder of the Crystal Ball, in fact, has won both Levi’s races, and will again go after the 100 points. The Italians, on the other hand, start with little hope in this race, with Martina Peterlini who will try to enter, at least, in the top15.

The Killington slalom will start at 3.45 pm with the first heat, while the second will start at 6.45 pm. OA Sport offers you the LIVE written LIVE of the event, so as not to miss a second of the spectacle of the Women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup on the North American snows.

Photo: Lapresse