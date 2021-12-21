Vlhova opens, n ° 3 for Brignone, 5 for Shiffrin and 6 Bassino

Tuesday (10-13 the two heats) we talk about the giant again after almost two months, with the first of the two appointments in Savoy and the very heavy absences of Gut-Behrami, Robinson and Liensberger: eight blue in the race, Goggia catches the 15.

It is time for a giant, for two crucial days also thinking about the absolute World Cup, which sees Sofia Goggia leading with 65 points of margin over Mikaela Shiffrin. We go to Courchevel, with a double challenge between the wide doors on the Stade Emile-Allais, exactly as in 2020 since this year it was decided to recover the giant interrupted and then canceled in Killington in France.

Almost two months after the opening in Soelden, here is the second specialty race of the season, full of absence due to positivity to Covid which ousted three athletes who would have started in the first sub-group, namely Lara Gut-Behrami (second on the Rettenbach ), Alice Robinson and, today’s news, Katharina Liensberger.

Off at 10.00 for the 1st heat (live TV on Eurosport 1 and Rai Sport, the second is scheduled at 13.30 and the two tracings are entrusted respectively to the technicians of Austria and Poland), and it will be the returning Petra Vlhova to inaugurate the usual, stellar comparison between the greats of the discipline.

Bib number 1 then for the Slovakian, then in the startlist we find Meta Hrovat, who returned between 7 with the last forfeit of Liensberger, and Federica Brignone (who won in Courchevel in 2019) will have the number 3 on her shoulders.

After the Aosta Valley, here is Michelle Gisin to level up also in the giant and with the red bib Mikaela Shiffrin, fifth at the start and clearly among the very favorites, on a track where she has always done well (except for 2019) and obtained the victory of the rebirth, a year ago in the second Savoyard appointment that was about to see Marta Bassino sign an encore, before slipping into the most beautiful.

There is a lot of expectation for the Cuneo-based (bib 6), winner of the Stade Emile-Allais of the first giant 2020 and so far conditioned a little by the form still not at the top and also by the calendar, given that after the half heat of Soelden (where the podium was more than feasible) and the useless one in Killington, in which Marta had proved very fast, there were no possibilities in technical contexts suited to her characteristics. The two days of Courchevel is the great occasion of the giant’s cup holder, followed then by the hostess Tessa Worley, who has caught the number 7.

In the second sub-group there was not a good draw for Sofia Goggia, who will start with the 15th and tomorrow will aim for at least a top ten, to demonstrate between the wide doors that she can really fight for the overall cup.

Do not underestimate Stephanie Brunner, who will have the 8th, and Mina Fuerst Holtmann herself here 2nd in 2019 behind Brignone, followed by Siebenhofer, Gasienica-Daniel, Mowinckel, Hector and O’Brien. Corinne Suter is back to be a giant, bib 18, and with the number 22 it will be necessary to keep an eye on the performance of Maria Therese Tviberg, in great condition. Before them we will see Elena Curtoni (n ° 17), who can realistically fight for at least the top 15 with this form, while from 40 of Karoline Pichler here is the second blue poker on the track, with the South Tyrolean, then Roberta Melesi with the 43, Vivien Insam (who returns to the CdM for her first in giant with 56) and Ilaria Ghisalberti, number 59 to look for the first pass for the 2nd heat in her career that is still in its infancy, just think that for the Bergamo player it is only the third time in the maximum circuit.

FEMALE GIANT – Courchevel

Startlist 1st heat: 1 Vlhova, 2 Hrovat, 3 Brignone, 4 Gisin, 5 Shiffrin, 6 Bassino, 7 Worley, 8 Brunner, 9 Holtmann, 10 Siebenhofer, 11 Gasienica-Daniel, 12 Mowinckel, 13 Hector, 14 O’Brien, 15 Goggia, 17 Curtoni, 40 Pichler, 43 Melesi, 56 Insam, 59 Ghisalberti.