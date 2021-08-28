VMA 2021: nominations, guests, where to see it

THE VMA (Video Music Awards) are an event organized every year by MTV, now at 38th edition (which will air on September 12, 2021), during which the best are awarded music video clips and the best singles last year.
The 2021 edition will be held at the Barclays Center from Brooklyn, to New York, and will be conducted by Doja Cat.
VMA 2021: where to see it
In Italy, the show will be broadcast live on the night between Sunday 12 And Monday 13 September 2021, starting from 00:30, with the Pre Show, and from 2 hours, with the Live Show, and will air on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704).
Monday 13 September 2021, the show will air again on MTV, at 21:10 hours, in version subtitled.
VMA 2021: nomination
Below, you will find all the nomination.
Video of the Year
Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP
DJ Khaled (feat. Drake) – Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat (feat. SZA) – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
Song of the Year
24kGoldn (featuring Iann Dior) – Mood
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
BTS – Dynamite
Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP
Dua Lipa – Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid Laroi
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
Push Performance of The Year
Wallows – Are You Bored Yet?
Ashnikko – Daisy
Saint Jhn – Gorgeous
24kGoldn – Coco
JC Stewart – Break My Heart
Latto – Sex Lies
Madison Beer – Selfish
The Kid Laroi – Without You
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Girl in Red – Serotonin
Foushee – My Slime
Jxdn – Think About Me
Best Collaboration
24kGoldn (feat. Iann Dior) – Mood
Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP
Doja Cat (feat. SZA) – Kiss Me More
Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now Cry Later
Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches
Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa) – Prisoner
Best Pop
Ariana Grande – Positions
Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am
BTS – Butter
Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness
Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches
Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4 U
Shawn Mendes – Wonder
Taylor Swift – Willow
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP
Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now Cry Later
Lil Baby (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – On Me (Remix)
Moneybagg Yo – Said Sum
Polo G – Rapstar
Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug and MIA) – Franchise
Best R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn and Wizkid – Brown Skin Girl
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – Leave the Door Open
Chris Brown and Young Thug – Go Crazy
Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary
HER (featuring Chris Brown) – Come Through
SZA – Good Days
Best K-Pop
Blackpink and Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
BTS – Butter
(G) I-dle – Dumdi Dumdi
Monsta X – Gambler
Seventeen – Ready to Love
Twice – Alcohol-Free
Best Latin
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez – Dakiti
Billie Eilish and Rosalía – Lo Vas in Olvidar
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – Girl like Me
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)
Karol G – Bichota
Maluma – Hawái
Best Rock
Evanescence – Use My Voice
Foo Fighters – Shame Shame
John Mayer – Last Train Home
The Killers – My Own Soul’s Warning
Kings of Leon – The Bandit
Lenny Kravitz – Raise Vibration
Best Alternative
Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt
Glass Animals – Heat Waves
Imagine Dragons – Follow You
Machine Gun Kelly (feat. Blackbear) – My Ex’s Best Friend
Twenty One Pilots – Shy Away
Willow (feat. Travis Barker) – Transparent Soul
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – Your Power
Demi Lovato – Dancing with the Devil
HER – Fight for You
Kane Brown – Worldwide Beautiful
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Pharrell Williams (feat. Jay-Z) – Entrepreneur
Best Direction
Billie Eilish – Your Power
DJ Khaled (feat. Drake) – Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Taylor Swift – Willow
Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug and MIA) – Franchise
Tyler, The Creator – Lumberjack
Best Art Direction
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer – Already
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Lady Gaga – 911
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Saweetie (feat. Doja Cat) – Best Friend
Taylor Swift – Willow
Best Choreography
Ariana Grande – 34 + 35
BTS – Butter
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Foo Fighters – Shame Shame
Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness
Marshmello and Halsey – Be Kind
Best Cinematography
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn and Wizkid – Brown Skin Girl
Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am
Foo Fighters – Shame Shame
Justin Bieber (feat. Chance the Rapper) – Holy
Lady Gaga – 911
Lorde – Solar Power
Best Editing
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – Leave the Door Open
BTS – Butter
Drake – What’s Next
Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness
Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches
Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa) – Prisoner
Best Visual Effects
Bella Poarch – Build a Bitch
Coldplay – Higher Power
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – You Right
Glass Animals – Tangerine
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
P! Nk – All I Know So Far
MTV Global Icon Award
Foo Fighters
VMA 2021: guests
THE performer of the 2021 edition of VMAs they will be Camila Cabello, who will perform with the new single Don’t Go Yet, Lil Nas X, Lorde, who will perform with Solar Power, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, who will sing good 4 u, Chlöe, who will perform with Have Mercy, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, who will sing Summer Of Love, and Twenty One Pilots, which they will perform with Saturday.
The Foo Fighters before receiving the MTV Global Icon Award.
VMA 2021: who leads it
The presenter of the 38th edition will be Doja Cat, making her debut as a presenter.
In 2020, Doja Cat performed at the VMAs with a mash-up of Say I know And Like That, winning the prize as Push Best New Artist.
Over the course of her career, the singer has also been nominated 3 times to the Grammy Awards.
Doja Cat uploaded her first song, aged 16, to Soundcloud. Growing up in Los Angeles, the singer was inspired by artists such as Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake and many others.
In 2014, he released the EP Purrr!, followed by her debut album, love her, released in 2018.
Also in 2018, with the single Mooo!, Doja Cat has achieved worldwide success.
In 2019, he released his second album, entitled Hot Pink, from which the hits were extracted Juicy, Say So And Streets.
Say I know it reached # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified Platinum 4 times by the RIAA.
In 2021, Doja Cat released the new album, Planet Her, which debuted at # 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and # 2 on the Billboard Top 200 and Billboard Top R & B / Hip-Hop Albums.
From the album, the single was extracted Kiss Me More, which sees the participation of SZA, certified Platinum by the RIAA.
VMA 2021: how to vote
Fans can vote through the site vma.mtv.com and they will have time until Friday 3 September 2021.