VMA 2021: nominations, guests, where to see it

THE VMA (Video Music Awards) are an event organized every year by MTV, now at 38th edition (which will air on September 12, 2021), during which the best are awarded music video clips and the best singles last year.

The 2021 edition will be held at the Barclays Center from Brooklyn, to New York, and will be conducted by Doja Cat.

VMA 2021: where to see it

In Italy, the show will be broadcast live on the night between Sunday 12 And Monday 13 September 2021, starting from 00:30, with the Pre Show, and from 2 hours, with the Live Show, and will air on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704).

Monday 13 September 2021, the show will air again on MTV, at 21:10 hours, in version subtitled.

VMA 2021: nomination

Below, you will find all the nomination.

Video of the Year

Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP

DJ Khaled (feat. Drake) – Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat (feat. SZA) – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

Song of the Year

24kGoldn (featuring Iann Dior) – Mood

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

BTS – Dynamite

Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP

Dua Lipa – Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Push Performance of The Year

Wallows – Are You Bored Yet?

Ashnikko – Daisy

Saint Jhn – Gorgeous

24kGoldn – Coco

JC Stewart – Break My Heart

Latto – Sex Lies

Madison Beer – Selfish

The Kid Laroi – Without You

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Girl in Red – Serotonin

Foushee – My Slime

Jxdn – Think About Me

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn (feat. Iann Dior) – Mood

Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP

Doja Cat (feat. SZA) – Kiss Me More

Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now Cry Later

Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches

Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa) – Prisoner

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – Positions

Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am

BTS – Butter

Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness

Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches

Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4 U

Shawn Mendes – Wonder

Taylor Swift – Willow

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP

Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now Cry Later

Lil Baby (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – On Me (Remix)

Moneybagg Yo – Said Sum

Polo G – Rapstar

Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug and MIA) – Franchise

Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn and Wizkid – Brown Skin Girl

Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – Leave the Door Open

Chris Brown and Young Thug – Go Crazy

Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary

HER (featuring Chris Brown) – Come Through

SZA – Good Days

Best K-Pop

Blackpink and Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

BTS – Butter

(G) I-dle – Dumdi Dumdi

Monsta X – Gambler

Seventeen – Ready to Love

Twice – Alcohol-Free

Best Latin

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez – Dakiti

Billie Eilish and Rosalía – Lo Vas in Olvidar

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – Girl like Me

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)

Karol G – Bichota

Maluma – Hawái

Best Rock

Evanescence – Use My Voice

Foo Fighters – Shame Shame

John Mayer – Last Train Home

The Killers – My Own Soul’s Warning

Kings of Leon – The Bandit

Lenny Kravitz – Raise Vibration

Best Alternative

Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Imagine Dragons – Follow You

Machine Gun Kelly (feat. Blackbear) – My Ex’s Best Friend

Twenty One Pilots – Shy Away

Willow (feat. Travis Barker) – Transparent Soul

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Demi Lovato – Dancing with the Devil

HER – Fight for You

Kane Brown – Worldwide Beautiful

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Pharrell Williams (feat. Jay-Z) – Entrepreneur

Best Direction

Billie Eilish – Your Power

DJ Khaled (feat. Drake) – Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Taylor Swift – Willow

Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug and MIA) – Franchise

Tyler, The Creator – Lumberjack

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer – Already

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Lady Gaga – 911

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Saweetie (feat. Doja Cat) – Best Friend

Taylor Swift – Willow

Best Choreography

Ariana Grande – 34 + 35

BTS – Butter

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Foo Fighters – Shame Shame

Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness

Marshmello and Halsey – Be Kind

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn and Wizkid – Brown Skin Girl

Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am

Foo Fighters – Shame Shame

Justin Bieber (feat. Chance the Rapper) – Holy

Lady Gaga – 911

Lorde – Solar Power

Best Editing

Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – Leave the Door Open

BTS – Butter

Drake – What’s Next

Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness

Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches

Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa) – Prisoner

Best Visual Effects

Bella Poarch – Build a Bitch

Coldplay – Higher Power

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – You Right

Glass Animals – Tangerine

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

P! Nk – All I Know So Far

MTV Global Icon Award

Foo Fighters

VMA 2021: guests

THE performer of the 2021 edition of VMAs they will be Camila Cabello, who will perform with the new single Don’t Go Yet, Lil Nas X, Lorde, who will perform with Solar Power, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, who will sing good 4 u, Chlöe, who will perform with Have Mercy, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, who will sing Summer Of Love, and Twenty One Pilots, which they will perform with Saturday.

The Foo Fighters before receiving the MTV Global Icon Award.

VMA 2021: who leads it

The presenter of the 38th edition will be Doja Cat, making her debut as a presenter.

In 2020, Doja Cat performed at the VMAs with a mash-up of Say I know And Like That, winning the prize as Push Best New Artist.

Over the course of her career, the singer has also been nominated 3 times to the Grammy Awards.

Doja Cat uploaded her first song, aged 16, to Soundcloud. Growing up in Los Angeles, the singer was inspired by artists such as Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake and many others.

In 2014, he released the EP Purrr!, followed by her debut album, love her, released in 2018.

Also in 2018, with the single Mooo!, Doja Cat has achieved worldwide success.

In 2019, he released his second album, entitled Hot Pink, from which the hits were extracted Juicy, Say So And Streets.

Say I know it reached # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified Platinum 4 times by the RIAA.

In 2021, Doja Cat released the new album, Planet Her, which debuted at # 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and # 2 on the Billboard Top 200 and Billboard Top R & B / Hip-Hop Albums.

From the album, the single was extracted Kiss Me More, which sees the participation of SZA, certified Platinum by the RIAA.

VMA 2021: how to vote

Fans can vote through the site vma.mtv.com and they will have time until Friday 3 September 2021.