VMAs win and Bad Bunny’s unexpected kiss speak to a bigger movement in hip-hop

bad bunny broke the VMAs by scoring Entertainer of the Year and locking lips with a man on stage. The Puerto Rican artist is also an example of the most important continuous movement in hip-hop.

Hip-hop has generally been associated with aggressive masculinity and homophobia, and fraught with misogyny.

However, it is slowly but surely becoming more inclusive, with more and more artists opening up about their sexuality, especially in their creative works.

Of Lil Nas X, Franck Ocean, Cardi B, and more, Bad Bunny’s relationship to sexuality is fluid; as he said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times,

“That doesn’t define me. In the end, I don’t know if in 20 years I will love a man. You never know in life. But right now I’m heterosexual and I like women.

Bad Bunny had an eventful night at the VMAs on Sunday, as he kissed a woman and a man during the performance of “Tití Me Pregunto,” and ended the night by winning the MTV Video Music Award for the artist of the year. ‘year.

When he addressed the crowd, he spoke in Spanish saying to them:

“I always knew that I could become a great artist without changing my culture, my slang and my language. I am Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, from Puerto Rico to the world.

The 28-year-old rapper was also nominated for Album of the Year for Un Verano Sin Ti, Best Latin Song for “Tití Me Preguntó” and Song of the Summer for “Me Porto Bonito” alongside Chencho. Corleone.

The act led to a speech about whether the singer was queerbaiting – the act of alluding but not actually portraying queer romance or other queer representation, and is done as a way to appeal to a queer audience while avoiding disturbing other consumers for marketing purposes.

A user on Twitter wrote,

“So his naughty bunny kissing a man on live TV is queerbaiting and bad, but when Harry wears the most dogshit outfits and throws the ‘I’m not tagged’ card, he suddenly becomes the face of everything the LGBTQ community.”

The whole story and alliance of the artist “Un Verano Sin Tí” with the queer community is based on the idea of ​​the “macho” stereotype prevalent in both the black and Latino community.

Its fluidity and complex relationship with sexuality are the point, showing straight men that they can be who they are and be comfortable with their sexuality without depending on misogyny, homophobia, and transphobia.

A certain artist didn’t feel as lucky as Bad Bunny.

Two days into Pride Month, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to express his frustration at being snubbed by BET for two years in a row after the BET Awards nominations list was announced on Wednesday morning ( June 1st).

The ‘Industry Baby’ rapper slammed the network in a series of scathing tweets, now deleted, for excluding him from nominations despite the success of his debut album ‘Montero,’ which was nominated for five Grammy Awards.