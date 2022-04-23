Vocalist of Grupo Firme, Eduin Caz, applies a Pedro Sola by confusing prizes

Undoubtedly, live television is one of the greatest fears for most artists, since they are exposed to making a mistake that will be recorded and remembered for a long time, just as the host of windowing, Peter Alonethis time it was the turn of the vocalist of Firm Group, Eduin Caz.

The moment that has been immortalized by the companion of patty Chapoy Y Daniel Bisogno It was by confusing two brands of mayonnaise while making a mention during the live program.

For this reason, every time a famous person commits an oversight and confuses names, be it artists, brands and even awards, because that was the small slip that the brother of Johnny Caz.

It was while he was on stage to present a category with Mariah Angeliquewhen Eduin Cazvery sure of himself, began to announce the winner of the category of “Single of the Year”, however, from one moment to the next, his nerves betrayed him and he confused the name of the award ceremony.

During the video recovered by the entertainment journalist Chamonixit can be seen how Eduin Caz he is embarrassed by his mistake.

“They voted for their Favorite Single of the Year, and the Latin Grammy… American Music Awardhaha I was wrong. Oh no!”

Faced with his notable error, those present took with humor the confusion of Eduin Cazbecause you can hear the laughter in unison from the audience, including her partner in the picture, the singer of “Hey Siri”.

As expected, the reactions were swift on social networks where many have compared it to Peter Alone for the confusion, even the own Eduin Caz He also did not miss the opportunity to send a message through a story on his Instagram account.

“Hahahahaha Just looking at this photo makes my pressure go down again.”

For her part, the journalist accompanied her publication with a message, where she indicated that these situations are common during live programs, in addition to reacting to the face of Eduin Caz.

“The pressure dropped on us, but it happens and more live, your face killed me! Here in Los Angeles they cut that part.”

However, everything seems to be that it was not the only mistake during the award ceremony for the Latin American Music Awardsheld on April 21, because Chamonix assured that the also Mexican regional singer, Gerardo Ortizalso confused the city where he was.

“Gerardo Ortiz saying Miami and it’s in Las Vegas, it’s the adrenaline rush of the moment”.

For its part, Johnny Caz he took his brother’s mistake in a good way, because in the publication of Chamonix He took the time to respond with a series of laughing emojis.