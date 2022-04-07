VOCES announces cancellation of vaccination clinics for today
The Immunization Coalition indicates that as soon as the service is restored, they will announce hours and places of the day.
Vaccination day at the Vacutour. Photo: Provided by the VOCES team to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.
Due to lack of electrical power, all clinics and centers VOCES, the Puerto Rico Health Promotion and Immunization Coalition, will remain closed today.
In the official statement, the Coalition indicated that as soon as the electricity service is restored, they will notify locations and times available to resume vaccination services.
This situation arose after LUMA attributed the blackout “potentially” to a failure of a circuit breaker in south coastaccording to written statements sent to the press.
For its part, PREPA reported – through its social networks – that the fault occurred in a “breaker” or output switch of unit #5 of Costa Sur, 230 thousand volts, turning off the plant.
“The system of electrical system protection took the rest of the units that were generating out of service,” according to the public corporation.