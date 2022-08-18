VOCES opens family vaccination center in Puerto Rico

Attention will be held from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Lilliam Rodríguez, director of VOCES. Photo: VOCES Press.

This Thursday Lilliam Rodríguez, director of VOICEStogether with the Department of Health (DS), opened a new vaccination center on the second level of Plaza Las Américas, to continue receiving the population from 3 years of age onwards, so that everyone obtains protection against COVID-19. 19.

“Up-to-date vaccination means having the entire primary series recommended for each age, as well as the relevant reinforcements. Vaccination continues to be the best protection option and avoid complications. We have finally returned to our jobs and this week our children and young people return to their study centers and it is thanks to the advances in vaccination. Let’s continue to bring normality closer. Let’s have our vaccination up to date. Let’s not go back to the past,” Rodríguez said.

For his part, the secretary of the Department of Health, Dr. Carlos Mellado López, urged the population to continue with their vaccination series and complete it, especially high-risk groups.

The new VOCES vaccination center is located on the second level of Plaza Las Américas between JC Penney and Macy’s. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Glorianis Valentine.

“We continue with the call for the triple protection provided by the booster. The new coronavirus vaccination order refers to the fact that in order to participate in mass events, it requires that everyone have their primary series and booster dose corresponding to their group, for For this reason, we call on everyone to protect their health and that of their families by being fully vaccinated,” he assured.

Dr. Mellado emphasized that now where for the return to classes; Parents and guardians should consider administering the booster to their children to maintain protected school environments and avoid chains of contagion. In the population from five to 11 years old, only 2.90 percent of the population has the booster dose. While the population group of 12 years or older, has 55.71 percent with at least one booster dose administered. Adults aged 50 years or older present 15.93% with both doses of boosters.

For her part, Dr. Ana Rodríguez Acevedo, medical director of VOICES, said that without up-to-date vaccination, the consequences of the disease are complicated and continue to appear. “Given the high rate of infections, we all have to protect ourselves, especially our old people.”

Up-to-date vaccination against COVID-19 or being fully vaccinated refers to having completed booster doses:

? 18 to 49 years old – primary series (Pfizer or Moderna) and 1 booster dose

? 50 years and older – primary series (Pfizer or Moderna) and 2 booster doses

? Immunocompromised people (18 and older) primary series (Pfizer or

Moderna) and 2 booster doses

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for people 12 years and older and the Moderna vaccine for the population 18 years and older for their first booster. The second booster can be received by the community over 50 years of age, after a minimum of 4 months have elapsed since their first booster dose. No appointment is required and will be attended in order of arrival.

Must present original vaccination card and photo ID.

People who have been vaccinated with Janssen can get their booster with Pfizer or Moderna 4 months after their last shot. A sign language interpreter will be available.

Moment of the inauguration of the VOCES Family Vaccination Center. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Photo: Glorianis Valentin.

It was also announced that the More reasons contest, among all those who have received reinforcements and registered, closes this Friday, August 19 and the winner of the Mazda3 Hatchback raffle will be chosen on August 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. , 100% randomly, through the use of a certified digital platform for these purposes. The process will be carried out before a notary public who will certify it and will be transmitted through the Facebook page of VoicesVocesPRorg.

The new vaccination center VOICES It is located on the second level of Plaza Las Américas between JC Penney and Macy’s from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.