VOD: what are the films not to miss the week of September 25 to October 1? Freewheeling, La Ruche, Broadway… – Actus Ciné

What are the latest VOD releases? The answer in our weekly recap.

Alice

Available on VOD September 26, 2022

A slave escapes from her plantation and discovers a shocking reality at the edge of the forest.

The prince

Available on VOD September 27, 2022

A German gallery owner from Frankfurt, Monika has nothing in common with Joseph, a Congolese diamond dealer awaiting regularization, who survives more or less legal schemes in the same city. Both believe that they are different, that they are not the product of their environment and that they will be able to overcome obstacles. However, mistrust interferes in their love…

It turns in Saint-Pierre and Miquelon

Available on VOD September 28, 2022

Céline, a renowned actress, is hired by a famous director, Milan Zodowski, to shoot in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon in a film she knows almost nothing about. When she arrives on site, there is only one sound engineer and one stage manager for any team and Milan stubbornly refuses to leave the shed where he has locked himself up to “create”. The great “liar on stage”, follower of cinema truth, will he shoot Céline or did he bring her to the archipelago for something else?

Collection

Available on VOD September 29, 2022

A grieving father is faced with his choices in the cutthroat world of debt collectors when his new girlfriend turns out to be his company’s next target. He must decide which is more valuable: true love and happiness, or his biggest shot.

Freewheeling

Available on VOD September 29, 2022

The crazy story of Louise who finds herself trapped in her own car one fine morning, overcome by a panic attack as soon as she tries to get out, and of Paul who steals the car and suddenly kidnaps her. Here they are both embarked on an eventful road movie!

The Promise of a Summer

Available on VOD September 29, 2022

Claudia, 16, grew up isolated from the outside world. While dealing with her mother’s suicide, she meets Grace, a fiery teenager. Very quickly, they forge close ties, teach each other the joys of life and fall in love with each other. But their idyllic summer can’t last forever and as the adult world closes in on them, will Grace’s love be strong enough to keep Claudia afloat?

The Beehive

Available on VOD September 29, 2022

Fahrije’s husband has been missing since the Kosovo war. In addition to this bereavement, his family is also facing significant financial difficulties. To be able to support themselves, Fahrije started a small farming business. But, in the traditional patriarchal village where she lives, her ambition and her initiatives to evolve with other women are not seen favorably. Fahrije struggles not only to support her family, but also against a hostile community that seeks to defeat her.

Sacrifice

Available on VOD September 30, 2022

Betriek, 38, lives with his parents and daughter on the edge of a bog in the north of the Netherlands. When one night the family is attacked by a stranger, many buried memories come to the surface. Betriek sets out to find an explanation for the curse that seems to befall his family. The deeper she digs, the more she’s convinced she’s being stalked by something ancient…

Broadway

Available on VOD October 1, 2022

Nelly, a young dancer on the run, takes refuge in Broadway, an abandoned leisure complex in Athens, squatted by a gang of pickpockets. She joins their group and they come up with a new scheme: Nelly puts on a street show to entertain passers-by, while the others steal wallets and cell phones. The scheme works well, and Nelly becomes indispensable. But the arrival of a mysterious man, wounded and covered in bandages, will turn their lives upside down, and the course of things on Broadway.

That’s wonderful !

Available for digital purchase on October 1, 2022

Pierre, in his forties, has always lived far from the disorder of the world, between his bees and his hibiscus. When his parents disappear, his whole universe changes: he discovers that he has been adopted and must learn to survive in a modern society he has never known. Determined to elucidate the mystery of his origins, he crosses paths with Anna who, touched by the benevolence of this man like no other, agrees to help him. But as he progresses in his investigation, Pierre fades as if by magic.