Vodafone and Iliad in talks to merge the two companies in Italy, reports Reuters

Vodafone and Iliad in talks to merge activities in Italy . The bombshell on Saturday leaves us somewhat confused, also due to the different philosophy of the two brands.

The news was reported by Reuters, which received the “blown” from sources they have “familiar with the matter”. There would be ongoing discussions between the two companies, and both sides, Vodafone Italy And Iliad , they would be studying ways to create a link (or a merger) between their respective activities in Italy.

Vodafone, like Iliad, is not an Italian company, and it is possible that there is indeed an attempt to create a new Italian hub, as well as success between Wind and 3 Italia.

The news comes just a few days after Iliad’s debut in fixed network offers via optical fiber, scheduled for next January 25th. According to Reuters sources, Iliad is planning strategic plans in Italy with the Lazard investment bank, plans that could lead to this particular and unexpected merger.

Sources said a deal is uncertain. If successful, it would create a polo with about 36% of the Italian mobile market and combined revenues of almost 6 billion euros. Reuters tried to ask Iliad and Vodafone for a comment, but both refused to comment on the possibility of the agreement.